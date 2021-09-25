George Clooney, Brad Pitt Reunion Sparks Bidding War

Start your engines.

Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the package was being sought by a number of potential buyers, including Apple, Sony and Amazon.

It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. Watts will direct, write and produce the movie with Clooney & Pitt taking the leading roles. Their production labels, Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, will produce the picture.

The Hope Diamond is guarding plot details that are as hazy as possible. Here’s what we do know. The film will focus on two fixers who are given the same job.

In addition to their work in the “Ocean’s 11” franchise, both Pitt and Clooney re-teamed for the Coen brothers’ “Burn After Reading.” Pitt is fresh off an Oscar win for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Clooney is directing Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in this fall’s “The Tender Bar.” Watts has directed all three of the most recent Spider-Man films. His latest entry, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” debuts this winter.

CAA reps Clooney, Pitt and Watts. Lichter Grossman is also representing Clooney. Goodman Genow is also representing Pitt. Ziffren Brittenham is also representing Watts.

Adam B. Vary contributed to the report.