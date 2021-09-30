George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple; Jon Watts Directing

George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple; Jon Watts Directing
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources with knowledge of the project.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment producing. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. are also said to have circled the project that would see a reunion of the “Ocean’s 11” stars.

Deadline reported that the deal also includes a theatrical release.

According to sources, the film will be about two fixers who share the same job.

Pitt and Clooney also re-teamed for the Coen brothers’ “Burn After Reading.” Clooney is directing Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in “The Tender Bar,” which opens Dec. 17.

Watts has directed all three Spider-Man movies. His latest entry, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” debuts this winter.

CAA represents Clooney and Pitt. Watts is also represented by CAA. Lichter Grossman is also representing Clooney. Goodman Genow is also representing Pitt. Ziffren Brittenham is also representing Watts.

Latest News

Previous articleAverage American attempts home renovation project themselves for this many hours before giving up and hiring a pro
Next articleMatt Negrete Teases Jadis’ Return to ‘the Walking Dead’ Universe

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact