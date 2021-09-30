George Clooney-Brad Pitt Project Lands at Apple; Jon Watts Directing

Apple Studios has landed the hot movie package starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts directing that’s been the subject of a feverish bidding war, according to two sources with knowledge of the project.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Watts will write, direct and produce with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment producing. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. are also said to have circled the project that would see a reunion of the “Ocean’s 11” stars.

Deadline reported that the deal also includes a theatrical release.

According to sources, the film will be about two fixers who share the same job.

Pitt and Clooney also re-teamed for the Coen brothers’ “Burn After Reading.” Clooney is directing Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in “The Tender Bar,” which opens Dec. 17.

Watts has directed all three Spider-Man movies. His latest entry, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” debuts this winter.

CAA represents Clooney and Pitt. Watts is also represented by CAA. Lichter Grossman is also representing Clooney. Goodman Genow is also representing Pitt. Ziffren Brittenham is also representing Watts.