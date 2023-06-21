Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson wows fans as she goes braless in tight white bodysuit

GEORDIE Shore fave Marnie Simpson looked gorgeous in a tight, white bodysuit while she posed for a sexy photo.

She wore an asymmetrical one-piece that clung tightly to her curves.

MTV Star tucked up the hemline of her dress to bring attention to her body and, due to the clinging fabric, she went bra free.

Marnie, who was posing for a picture in front of her mirror at home, swept her brunette hair over her shoulder and wore no make-up.

After uploading the photo to Instagram, she then added it as a Story.

Geordie shore regular looked amazing as she showed off her abs while wearing a semi sheer dress.

Marnie showed off her derriere while wearing a thong.

She posed on her kitchen table while she sat back and admired her image.

Her racy shot also also gave fans a glimpse of the pristine white kitchen in her £1.5million home.

The gorgeous property is a blank canvas for the MTV babe and husband Casey, 28, in what has been described as the couple’s “forever home”.

The cute couple married in March with a stunning ceremony and seven dresses.

This newlywed couple, who are mums to Rox (three) and Oax (10 months), didn’t wish to take any chances with staining, so they made sure that their backup plan was in order.

Marnie chose two dresses for different occasions on the wedding day.

Central Recorder revealed exclusively that Marnie has now been embroiled with Geordie shore co-star Charlotte Crosby following the happy event.

Insiders told Central Recorder that things became so explosive while the gang were filming in Cyprus, and now Charlotte and Marine are at odds like never before, even unfollowing each other on social media.

Their long-running friendship hangs in the balance after tensions arose during the trip to Cyprus.

Central Recorder has exclusively revealed that, according to a source: “The problems began in the villa and only got worse when Charlotte left early.”

They’ve unfollowed themselves after they tried to intervene.

