Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka: Top weapons, artifacts & teams

AYAKA is Cryo’s most powerful main DPS character. He is currently returning to Genshin Impact as a banner.

Companionable, sophisticated, and elegant.

1 Ayaka is Ice Queen Credit to HoYoVerse

It is a powerful area-of effect attack, which she employs to force her opponents away with a snowstorm.

Here’s how to get the most out of Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

Ayaka can be versatile and must use her skills to attack frequently.

The critical damage stat boosts all of them. Mistsplitter Reforged We can help you.

This is Ayaka’s signature weapon and will increase her elemental damage as well.

The sword’s passive ability will infuse her normal attacks with Cryo power.

These are alternative weapons to Ayaka’s Genshin Impact weapon:

Haran Geppaku Futsu (five-star sword)

Amenoma Kageuchi (four-star sword)

The Black Sword (4-star sword).

Ayaka’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact

The complete set Blizzard Strayer This is Ayaka’s best artifact, because it increases her Cryo damage 15%.

This increases by 20% the critical hit rate for enemies who are affected by Cryo.

This combination is devastating, especially if the weapon she uses already increases critical damage.

Ayaka’s critical hit rate will increase by an additional 20% if she is part of a Freeze Team.

You should get the following stat distribution on Ayaka’s artifact set:

Flower : HP (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack% and Energy recharge (secondary stats).

: HP (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack% and Energy recharge (secondary stats). Plume : Attack (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack% and Energy recharge (secondary stats).

: Attack (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack% and Energy recharge (secondary stats). Sands : Attack% (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack, and Energy recharge (secondary stats).

: Attack% (main stat), Critical hit rate, Critical damage, Attack, and Energy recharge (secondary stats). Goblet Cryo Damage% (mainstat), Critical Hit Rate (main stat), Critical Damage, Attack% and Energy Recharge(secondary stats).

Cryo Damage% (mainstat), Critical Hit Rate (main stat), Critical Damage, Attack% and Energy Recharge(secondary stats). Circlet: Critical Hit Ratio or Critical Damage (main stat), Critic Hit Rate (or Critical Damage), Attack%, Energy Recharge and Attack (secondary statistics)

Ayaka and Genshin Impact: The best teams

Ayaka, like I mentioned, is the most effective on Freeze teams and is the best choice when building one.

Ayaka intends to remain on the field for as much time as possible and she will be able to benefit from Shenhe’s Cryo Resonance.

This will increase the critical hit rate to 15%.

Kazuha can control crowds by collecting all targets from one location, making it easier for Ayaka and Ayaka both to freeze them.

His Swirl reactions also destroy the elemental resonance. Kokomi uses Hydro to freeze and heals.

Marco Wutz, Georgina Young and Georgina Jung wrote this article for the company GLHF.