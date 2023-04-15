Genshin Impact fans go crazy for the latest cat-girl fight – soon to be in the game

GENSHIN IMPACT just released a brand new character and her fans are already smitten.

Named Kirara, she is said to be playable after the game’s next update.

1 Diona from Inuzuma is Genshin’s second cat girl. Credit: HoYoVerse

Kirara only has one show so far. She is still in the shadows.

Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s upcoming character.

Genshin Impact Kirara: Hometown, job & element

Kirara hails from Inazuma, one of Genshin Impact’s newer regions based on Japan.

She is an element Dendro character. This is the most recent element that has been introduced into the game.

This makes her the first Dendro character to come from Inazuma, though with the ever-expanding cast, she likely won’t be the last.

She follows the theme of the other characters from Inazuma – Diona, Gorou, Arattaki Ito, and Tighinari – in that she shares many features with animals.

Genshin Impact called her “Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express”, which is likely her job and also points to quick speeds like a cat.

She holds up a picture of her art work, which is related to her role as a mail courier.

Genshin Impact Kirara: Character design

Genshin Impact’s description of Kirara is: “She’s a sweet little nekomata.”

“Just whisper ‘your gonna be late’ in her ear while she’s asleep, and she’ll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield.”

A nekomata is a type of Japanese yokai – or demon – that occurs when a cat reaches 100 years old.

The split tail of a nekomata is a good way to identify it. They often rely on psychic powers or persuasive abilities to convince humans.

Genshin Impact Kirara – Release Date

Genshin Impact does not announce a Kirara release date, but they do reveal banners just before their availability.

Kirara will enter Genshin Impact after the rotation of the character banners, in the set 3.7.

Kirara should be released by the end of this year if you are correct. May 2023.

Marco Wutz and Georgina young on behalf GLHF.