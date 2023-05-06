Genshin Impact Baizhu Build: The Best Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams

BAIZHU has been added to the Genshin Impact banners as a five-star character.

Baizhu, a specialist in healing who deals multi-hit damage can heal the group when he is off-field.

1 Genshin Impact now has the best healer in all of Japan. HoYoVerse

The main attacker can create a Dendro shield that hits his opponent.

Here’s how to best outfit Baizhu in Genshin Impact.

Baizhu: Best Weapons for Genshin Impact

Like most Genshin characters, Baizhu’s signature weapon, Jadefall’s Splendor, is the best for him.

He gains more health, which increases his healing ability.

This catalyst also lets the user regenerate more power and deal more elemental damages based upon their HP maximum.

Here are the best alternatives for Baizhu if you don’t have his signature:

Prototype Amber (four-star catalyst)

(four-star catalyst) Favonius Codex (four-star catalyst)

(four-star catalyst) Sacrificial Fragments (four-star catalyst)

(four-star catalyst) Enjoy the Thrilling Adventures of Dragonslayers (three-star catalyst)

Baizhu’s best artifacts at Genshin Impact

Baizhu is a great Dendro character to use as a support or healer.

A full range of tools is required to support the role. Deepwood Memories will increase the party’s overall damage output.

You should look for a healing set if you choose the option of a healer. Ocean-Hued ClamThe healing effect will be boosted, as will the damage.

Consider the following stats:

Flower: Elemental Mastery (secondary stats), HP% (main stat), HP% (energy recharging), Elemental mastery (main stat), Attack% (secondary statistics)

Elemental Mastery (secondary stats), HP% (main stat), HP% (energy recharging), Elemental mastery (main stat), Attack% (secondary statistics) Plume: The secondary stats are: Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP% (HP), HP (HP%)

The secondary stats are: Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP% (HP), HP (HP%) Sands: HP% (main Stat), Elemental Mastery (secondary stats), HP, HP Recharge, HP

HP% (main Stat), Elemental Mastery (secondary stats), HP, HP Recharge, HP Goblet: HP%, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP, Elemental mastery, attack% (secondary Stats).

HP%, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP, Elemental mastery, attack% (secondary Stats). Circlet: Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge (secondary stats), HP%, Healing Bonus%

The best teams in Genshin Impact for Baizhu

Baizhu can be a good choice for Dendro-focused teams.

Baizhu is a great addition to hyperbloom compositions as it provides both healing and buffs.

Baizhu’s focus is on healing. Shinobu will be able to take more action as Baizhu takes care of the team.

Baizhu’s addition to Nilou Bloom is great for many of the same reasons.

Alhaitham (Main DPS), Yae Miko (Sub DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Baizhu (Support)

Marco Wutz and Georgina Yount on behalf GLHF.