Genshin Impact 2.0 | New Inazuma Character Yoimiya | Release Date, Gameplay, Weapons, Skills...

What’s new in the latest update of Genshin Impact Version 2.0? A new character addition, Yoimiya. The Inazuma character eagerly awaited by the players of Genshin Impact was revealed by miHoYo on social media platforms. Players, get ready to roll on her banner because we are going to tell you everything you need to know about Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is a five-star pyro character from the Inazuma region. The news of the latest addition of a playable character soon after the debut of the Inazuma region was enthusiastically welcomed by online gamers.

You must be thrilled to know more about Yoimiya. So here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 newest character addition Yoimiya’s skills, weapons, personality, appearance, and release date.

What is Yoimiya’s appearance on Genshin Impact Version 2.0?

The latest character on Genshin Impact 2.0 has blonde hair. See for yourself!

Dear Travelers~ Version 2.0 will introduce new Gardening Gameplay. Let’s see how it works~ See Full Details >>>https://t.co/OGQi57UXMD#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qa8UL2A6DB — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 14, 2021

What is Yoimiya’s weapon on Genshin Impact Version 2.0?

From what we have gathered so far, Yoimiya is Inazuma’s best pyrotechnician. Her weapon is a bow.

What is Yoimiya’s personality on Genshin Impact Version 2.0?

Yoimiya is described to have a childlike innocence, She is said to be very creative and has a strong passion for firework displays. Yoimiya enjoys social interaction and there’s no doubt she has a lot of stories to tell. As per our sources, Yoimiya’s description in the words of the Cyro character Kamisato Ayaka goes like this:

“Fireworks are the highlight of the festival, and Yoimiya is Inazuma’s best pyrotechnician. Every display she planned turns out fabulously.”

What are Yoimiya’s skills and abilities on Genshin Impact Version 2.0?

Yoimiya’s elemental skills are Niwabi Fire-Dance and her elemental burst is Ryuukin Saxifrage.

Yoimiya’s Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Release Date

Yoimiya will be released in Genshin Impact Version 2.0 after Ayaka’s banner. The update for the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will happen on July 21. There has not been any official confirmation regarding Yoimiya’s release date on Genshin Impact 2.0 but it is estimated to be on August 10. That means players will have to wait a little more until they can pull for Yoimiya.