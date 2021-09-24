General Hospital Valentin is Shocked and Discovers that Victor Cassadine is His Father! GH Spoilers

General Hospital Spoilers tease that for years Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) believed he was the son of Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos), but not all that long ago, he discovered that wasn’t true. While he is definitely Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) son, his father has remained in question. But all that will soon change now that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), Mikkos’ brother is making himself known once again. Helena most likely had an affair with her husband’s brother, which produced Valentin.

General Hospital Spoilers – Valentin Cassadine Has Turned Over A New Leaf – For The Most Part.

Valentin has been said to be ruthless and evil, but in recent years, he has mellowed. In his first love, he met Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Although he was able to keep her from falling for someone else, he certainly showed a different side. His daughter, Charlotte Cassadine Scarlett Fernandez, was what changed Valentin. Charlotte was there when Valentin attempted to kill Ava Jerome, Maua West. Valentin realized he wanted to be a better father for his daughter and has since embraced his kinder side. And he has done just that, although the revelation that he isn’t really the father of Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) may set Valentin on the course his father has taken.

GH Spoilers – Will Finding His Father Cause Valentin Cassadine To Return To The Dark Side?

But Victor is a psychopath, and he is responsible for kidnapping Dr. Leisl O’Brecht (Kathleen Gati) who he claims to love. And he’s most likely the person holding Drew Cain (Cameron Matheson) prison and working with Peter August (Wes Ramsey). Valentin will want to meet his father but he runs the risk of returning to his old ways once he learns more about his true family.

GH Spoilers – Can Anna Devane Save Valentin Cassadine From Himself?

While Valentin may find himself falling back into his old way, thanks to Victor, there is one thing that might keep him from fully embracing that path. Valentin and Anna DeVane have become more close to one another (Finola Hughes). In fact, Valentin hasn’t really ever stopped loving the WSB agent. Valentin may choose to do good over evil if Anna declares her love for her former nemesis. He may even be instrumental in Victor’s eventual downfall!

General Hospital Spoilers – What Do You Think?

Is Victor Valentin’s true father? What will Valentin do when he discovers his true heritage? Can Anna save Valentin? You never know what could happen in Port Charles, so keep your eyes open for General Hospital on ABC weekdays. And don’t forget to check back right here regularly for all your General Hospital news, information, and spoilers!