General Hospital Spoilers – What is really going on with Marty’s ex-wives?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lucy becomes suspicious of Martin. But things might not be what they seem.

General Hospital Spoilers – Lucy Coe Thought Marty Grey Would Marry Her

It was a shock to Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) system when Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) announced he is never getting married again.

She said it too, but she hoped Marty could have convinced her otherwise and asked her to marry her. He sprinted away from the table, leaving Lucy dejected.

Marty begins to act stranger than ever, (relatively) this week. Lucy is wondering what he’s doing avoiding The Deceptor.

“She’s really invested in Martin emotionally,” Lynn Herring said in the July 3, 2023, issue of Soap Opera Digest. “Finally, there’s someone she can play with, someone she feels really gets her. So, the fact that anything feels off is just breaking her heart and she decides she needs to know what’s going on. She doesn’t want to feel like he’s doing anything behind her back, but she needs to know, ‘Can I trust him?’”

G&H Spoilers – Old Friends Team Up

Lucy then asks Felicia (Kristina) Wagner, an old friend of hers to come and help. Felicia was looking for another adventure to get her teeth into after she helped Victor Cassadine, played by Charles Shaughnessy (Finola Hughes), bring him down.

Lucy may not have been right about everything. General Hospital Spoilers – Marty is clearly getting money from one of his ex-wives and that might be why he doesn’t want to marry again. This money could dry up if he marries again. It’s possible that this has nothing to with The Deceptor.

It could be cosmetics, as Jackson Montgomery, played by Walt Willey, is about to come to town and was previously married to Enchantment, a rival cosmetics company. Enchantment is owned by Eric Kane, Susan Lucci. This might be the case.

While Lucy and Felicia are on their journey, they may run into other familiar ABC Daytime friends along the way. It looks like this will be a short but fun story. Keep an eye on General Hospital during the weekdays for how these storylines play out.