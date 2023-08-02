General Hospital Spoilers: Trina Pushes Spencer Into Esme’s Arms

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) might again fall for Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl).

Spencer is in love with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and she feels the same way. The couple went through a lot before they finally got together. The evil Esme caused most of their heartache.

The couple was finally happily in love, but their relationship is about to be tested. Can they overcome the huge obstacles in their way?

General Hospital Spoilers – Portia Robinson Want To Break Up Spencer Cassadine And Trina Robinson

Trina’s mom, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), does not like her daughter’s boyfriend. It’s easy to see her side of things. Spencer broke Trina’s heart multiple times, and Mom doesn’t want to see her hurt again. Not to mention, Spencer’s crazy uncle held the couple hostage on a boat and almost killed them.

The more Portia warns Trina about her boyfriend, the more she ignores her. She loves Spencer and won’t listen to her mom, so Portia hatched a new plan. She went straight to Spencer and told him he isn’t good enough for her daughter. This idea worked like a charm. The Cassadine prince agrees with Portia. He also thinks Trina is too good for him

GH Spoilers – Curtis Ashford’ Injury Pushes Spencer Cassadine And Trina Robinson Apart On General Hospital

Trina’s biological dad, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), was shot and is now paralyzed. She and her mom are devastated and want to be there for Curtis and each other.

Trina’s sole focus is on Portia and Curtis. As much as she loves Spencer, she doesn’t want to cause her mom more anguish. Trina knows her relationship upsets Portia, so she thinks the best idea is to stay away from her boyfriend. Spencer agreed. This is not a good sign for any relationship.

General Hospital Spoilers – Enter Esme Prince

According to GH spoilers, Spencer lives with his ex to help raise his baby brother Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay). Esme has amnesia (or does she?) and claims to not remember her evil ways.

She clearly wants to pull Spencer and Trina apart and have the Cassadine prince for herself. Unfortunately, Trina has made her job easy.

Now that Miss Robinson has put distance between herself and her boyfriend, Esme will be the one to comfort him. Spencer doesn’t have many people in his life to turn to. He has fallen for Esme’s tricks before and may do it again.

Between Portia and Esme, do Spencer and Trina have a chance? Their relationship is being tested once again. Will their love conquer all?

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out.