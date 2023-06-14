General Hospital Spoilers Michael’s actions come back and bite him

General Hospital spoilers have been leaked. Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn McCulleN), who has just undergone a bone marrow surgery, is now able to overcome her biggest challenge in life. But she faces new challenges upon her return home. Her time in isolation has prevented her from getting much alone time with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), which means she still doesn’t know what he ended up doing with the video footage he had against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

The plans for Sonny have taken an unexpected turn, and Michael’s new route will shake up Willow’s life, too. Mentally, she needs to be preparing for the battle. She is recovering physically but should not be. When Willow is finally ready to confront Michael, we can presume he won’t be too thrilled with her response.

General Hospital Spoilers — Willow Tait Couldn’t Fight Before

Right now, Willow’s strength is being tested, and Michael understands just how vital it is that she gets the rest she needs. Bouncing back from cancer is no small feat and all of Willow’s energy and resources have to be funneled into that. Thus, Michael has kept his priorities in check, never burdening Willow with upsetting news like telling her he’s essentially joining the mob.

GH Spoilers – Claim Willow Tait Will Buck Michael Corinthos’s Plans

General Hospital Spoilers Tease That As Willow recuperates from her transplant she might feel the urge to keep up with everything Michael did in her absence. He knows that he must tread lightly, as he tries to balance the desire to update Willow on her life with his need to keep her safe from a relapse.

Some people might think his actions to conceal certain facts from Willow are an attempt at protecting her. While it might have been Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) plan to pull Michael into this mess further, Willow won’t respect it. In fact, this might become a sore point with Willow and Carly where they don’t see eye to eye. Point blank: Willow didn’t marry a mobster, Carly did.

General Hospital Spoilers — Is It Too Late to Turn Back?

Willow would never have imagined that she was in this situation. She never intended to be the type of wife that forces her husband into a choice between their family and hers. The idea of living in Sonny’s world of crime and death was never something she wanted for herself, let alone her children. She had hoped that Michael would always stay on the straight and narrow, far from Sonny’s business dealings.

But now, Carly’s sudden request has turned everything on its head. Willow can’t help but feel a sense of indignation towards the situation. Shouldn’t love be enough to keep Michael away from mob life? It will leave her wondering if their marriage can survive the test of loyalty. Keep an eye out for more news on GH.