General Hospital Spoilers reveal as Laura Collins, (Genie France) prepares to travel to Russia where she hopes her son Nikolas cassadine Adam Huss (to find), that her grandson. — Spencer Cassadine — will be taking advantage of her absence.

Laura worries about Spencer Prince and Esme Princess (Avery Kristen Pohl), who are left home by themselves. Obviously, they’re both adults who can manage to take care of themselves, as well as Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay). But she’s more worried about what they could do to each other, and she has every right to be. Still, who is the real victim this time around — Spencer or Esme?

General Hospital Spoilers — Spencer Cassadine Didn’t Trash That Evidence

Spencer understands that he cannot trust anything he hears from his uncle Victor Cassadine. Victor, after his death, left Spencer proof against Esme, which would lock her up for good, and allow him to have custody of Ace. Spencer realized within minutes after looking at the evidence that it had likely been manufactured. He and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) agreed to trash the makeshift dirt on Esme and never look back, but that’s not what Spencer did.

GH Spoilers – Hint Laura Collins Remains Distracted

Spencer will use the evidence to bring Esme down, even if he doesn’t do it the way Victor or Trina intended. He’s not taking it to the police, but he is going to threaten to — just enough to unnerve Esme and hopefully force a confession out of her.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the show is a hit, Laura’s departure is a perfect time for Spencer to carry this plan out. She’s deeply distracted by her concerns for her own son and has a little time to pay attention to what her grandson it’s up to right now. It’s rumored that she will return to the United States after her trip.

General Hospital Spoilers — Esmé Prince Isn’t Defenseless

Spencer may think that Esme is on his hook, but it’s possible he was getting ahead of himself. It’s a shame he didn’t feel he could share this plan with Trina, because his scheme could benefit from her levelheaded and reasonable approach. Esme isn’t a helpless victim, though, and Spencer may have forgotten that over the last few months of her pretending to be one.

When he provokes her with this evidence, leading her to believe he’s going to turn it over to the police, he’ll expect that she may have a full-on meltdown. But what if Esme isn’t pretending?

What if she really doesn’t remember who she was before? If this evidence makes her believe that she wrote that letter and Spencer feels sorry for her, what if it’s true? Now that’s a twist he won’t be expecting. Watch General Hospital for news updates and spoilers.