General Hospital Spoilers: Joss Gets Michael’s Wheels Turning

General Hospital spoilers tease Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has found himself in a difficult position. He knows that his decision to abandon his revenge plot against his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), has left Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) feeling betrayed and abandoned. They were partners in crime and now Michael has turned the tables and left Dex to clean the mess on his own.

However, Michael’s new wifey, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen), is desperate for peace in the family. Michael loves her and wants nothing more than to make her happy. If it means putting aside his own desires for vengeance, then so be it. Besides, Michael knows Dex has another option — leaving town. If he won’t take it, that’s his burden to bear.

General Hospital Spoilers — Dex Heller Can’t Just Walk Away, Can He?

General Hospital spoilers show Josslyn ‘Joss’ Jacks (Eden McCoy) took it upon herself to speak with Sonny about Dex being in his employ, it made the mobster grin.

It’s idealistic that Joss might be open to mending fences with the mob boss, but if Dex wants out, he’s going to have to be man enough to come tell Sonny himself.

Joss knows how that works, but she was eager to give this a shot — mostly because she knew Dex definitely wouldn’t.

Is Dex holding back on asking for a way out because he’s worried for his safety, or is this more about him not really wanting an escape hatch after all?

GH Spoilers – Tease Dex Heller’s Predicament Is Kind Of His Own Problem

Sometimes when we make our bed, we have to lay in it. Dex got involved with Joss, and the repercussions of that choice are staring him in the face.

Michael’s heart may be heavy, but he knows that letting Dex off the hook without divulging everything to his father is not an option.

It’s a tough lesson to learn, but sometimes getting our hands dirty can lead to a lifetime of regret. As Dex binds his time in the mob — not really hating it as much as he pretends to just to appease his girlfriend — Joss will spin her wheels trying to fix the mess she blames her brother for.

General Hospital Spoilers — Joss Jacks Is About To Create A Problem For Michael Corinthos

Joss doesn’t see Dex’s current predicament as a problem he created when he fell for her. Rather, she just sees that he got mixed up in the mob — and with her brother’s revenge scheme. But those weren’t problems on their own.

His involvement with Joss is what put him in this position where it’s not ideal for him to jump ship and disappear. If Michael isn’t going to see this thing through to get Dex out of Sonny’s reach, then Joss will do it herself.

What are the chances that Dex hasn’t erased that video footage — and that Joss gets ahold of it? Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers just ahead to find out.