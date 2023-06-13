General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, June 13, 2018: Hope, Devastation and Fears

General Hospital updates and spoilers on Tuesday, 12th June tease fear, uncertainty, hope and devastation. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) holds out hope, Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) shares his devastation, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has her doubts and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) shares her fears.

General Hospital Spoilers – Hope

At Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) birthday party, Portia asks him if there’s still hope for them to become a real family. Curtis was very slow in moving and slept in the guests room after he came back to his home. But now, knowing that he really is Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) birth father, he might think differently about things.

At his party at Metro Court Pool, everyone is excited and happy, including Trina and Marshall Ashford, played by Robert Gossett. Trina gets to know Curtis better with a new attitude.

GH Spoilers – Devastation

Marcus Taggert, who Trina has known as her father since she was a child, shares with Jordan Ashford, played by Tanisha Harper, his grief as he invites Jordan to have a drink with him.

After the paternity reveal, Taggert held it together long enough to get into the elevator and collapse in tears, feeling the rug’s been pulled out from under him.

He’ll tell Jordan that Trina was his life, and his motivation, and now that’s all been taken away from him. Jordan will try to help her friend the best she can as he’s gone on a bender.

General Hospital Spoilers – Stella Henry’s Caught Off Guard

Back at Curtis’ birthday party, Stella appears caught off guard as she asks someone if it was something she said. It sounds like someone overreacted or possibly reacted with misunderstanding as she’s concerned at their reaction. With Marshall, Curtis, Trina and Portia all there it’s difficult to tell who it might be and if they are offended.

Stella’s still trying to make up to Curtis for letting him down at his and Portia’s wedding, the day the bombshell dropped that Trina might be his. Maybe now that they’ve found out, they can start over and get past the situation?

GH Spoilers – Doubts

Gladys Corbin, played by Bonnie Burroughs, seems to be in the hospital. Gladys is upset and anxious. Sasha tells Gladys she’s starting to think that she doesn’t believe in her, but she’s probably nervous over Sasha wanting to get out of her guardianship.

It sounds like she’s trying to talk Sasha into continuing to let her have financial control, and that would be because she’s dipping into the till. Gladys mounts up constant gambling debts at Selina Wu’s (Lydia Look) The Savoy never wins a high-stakes poker game.

General Hospital Spoilers – Drew Cain Updates Carly Spencer

Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison), updates Carly Spencer on how he plans to defeat the SEC charges of insider trading. The last time he discussed it with anyone, he was going to turn himself in and fall on his sword to protect Carly and her family, although he didn’t tell her.

It was just before the incident at the swimming pool, when Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine) accused him by accusing her of. “Needing to assassinate Ned Quartermaine” (Wally Kurth).

As he’s on the phone he says he’s taking the future into his own hands. Likely, if that is Carly on the other end he’ll tell her in person.

GH Spoilers – Fears

Olivia is frightened as TJ (Tajh) Bellow (Tajh), emerges from Ned’s hospital room in the GH ICU and says they have some news about her husband. Olivia cried and prayed and said rosary prayer and had crises over inaction from Almighty.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine, Amanda Setton’s character, tries to cheer her up and Carly even comes over with sympathy and coffee. Olivia’s fear is palpable when TJ announces his new update.

