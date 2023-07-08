General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 10, 2018: Bad news, a Big Idea and Gunshots

General Hospital’s spoilers for the 10th of July tease an exciting idea, some bad news and even gunshots. Kristina Cointhos Davis (Kate Mansi), Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer), receives bad news and Dante Falconeri is trying to stop a sniper.

General Hospital Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks Catches Up With Trina Robinson

This is what it looks like Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) Trina Robinson, Tabyana Ali and Evan Hofer may be talking about Dex Heller in the back garden of Spencer’s home.

When she says to Trina, Josslyn probably means Spencer Cassadine. (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). “his bad impression about Dex is really about me.”

Josslyn’s statement is clearly referring to the unfairness of her affair with Dex prior to breaking up with Cameron Webber, (William Lipton).

Spencer knew about it and how badly Cameron was hurt by Josslyn’s infidelity, a friendship since childhood was actually destroyed over it. Elsewhere, Spencer’s got other issues to deal with.

GH Spoilers – Big Brother Daddy Duty

Spencer’s over at General Hospital arguing with Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) over his “big brother daddy duty.” Esmé appears to be accusing him of non-cooperation concerning their “co-parenting” of Ace Prince Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay).

Spencer is furious He tells Esme that he is cooperating. Spencer and Esmé are at the hospital to take some parenting classes, since Spencer is Ace’s father figure in the long-term absence of Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss).

General Hospital Spoilers – Big Idea

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), Kristina Cointhos Davis (Kate Mansi), and Alexis Davis, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) continue to talk at the Savoy.

TJ Ashford and Molly Lansing Davis (Holiday Mia Kriegel, Tajh Bellow), stepped out for a dancing. Sam wants to know what Kristina’s big idea was – she just burst out with an idea to be TJ and Molly’s surrogate.

As if that wasn’t a big enough idea Kristina might offer to be the egg donor too. Molly, however, had overheard and wasn’t prepared to hear it.

GH Spoilers – Avoidance

Not far away, Molly talks to TJ regarding what she overheard and tells him she doesn’t want to be around her mother and sisters for the time being.

TJ of course, asks why she wouldn’t want to be around them, which she no doubt will explain. It’s difficult for Molly to deal with, although she will ponder the offer. It’s a huge, huge decision which all would need to agree on.

General Hospital Spoilers – Alexis Davis Advises Caution

Alexis will advise caution as Kristina says she couldn’t disagree more, about plunging into surrogate motherhood and egg donation without even getting checked up.

Kristina’s eggs would be tested in order to determine if she is able to carry a pregnancy. Then blood tests to make sure everyone’s compatible and that there are no genetic disorders that could happen.

Fire-aim-ready Kristina is already planning her surrogate pregnancy and it hasn’t even been broached with TJ and Molly! It wasn’t intentional!

GH Spoilers – Bad News

Dex gets bad news as he’s on the phone getting ready to join Josslyn and Trina, it looks like. He’s gotten the call about the gunshots at the Metro Court Pool and asks where Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is, and if he’s ok.

He wasn’t with Sonny that evening and when Sonny and Dante were sharing a meal where Sonny asked Dante to be his best man, Dante noticed.

Sonny claimed to have everything in control, and Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) message was for him. She’d told him that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) had a warning not to deal with any new contact person from Pikeman.

General Hospital Spoilers – Harrison Chase Calls It In

Harrison Chase, played by Josh Swickard, is walking through Metro Court’s restaurant and calling out gunshots that have been fired into the Metro Court Pool. Dante was walking out of the Metro Court restaurant toward the pool when he saw a sniper shouting at everyone to drop down.

The big question is who was the sniper aiming for-Sonny and Anna were both there, with Anna having had “murderer” spray painted in red on her door.

Valentin informed Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) about the situation, and Anna discussed this with her before calling Sonny. This could be an attempt by Pikeman to harm Anna, or it could come from someone else.

GH Spoilers – Gunshots

Dante is pointing his gun as he shoots to try and hold off the sniper. Jordan screams at Zeke Robinson’s (Gavin Houston), after Anna has left the table. “GET DOWN!”

Portia Robinson, Brook Kerr was a few feet away. Curtis Ashford, Donnell Turner was on the way. From the door. Who will take the bullet, Curtis or Portia-chances are, he’ll push Portia out of the way! Or will more people be shot before it’s over?

