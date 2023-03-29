General Hospital Spoilers, Dex’s Gruesome Discovery and Eileen’s Dead Body

General Hospital spoilers, rumors and gossip suggest that Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), will discover a shocking discovery. Could he find Eileen Ashby’s (Heather Mazur) body after Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) taken her out?

General Hospital Spoilers – Eileen Ashby Was In Trouble

Victor wanted Eileen to come back to inspect the Ice Princess necklace. It had fake coordinates and diamonds. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had wanted her to wear a wire but she’d refused.

They gave her a trouble signal to call in and wait. Robert Scorpio, when you speak to him (Tristan Rogers) and he’d know she was in trouble.

But there hadn’t been a chance to do so because Victor wouldn’t let her leave or make a call to say she was late for her meeting. Eileen was scared because she had seen what would happen to those who went rogue-Paloma Perry, (Emma Samms), etc. Victor wasn’t letting her leave or making a call.

GH Spoilers – Do It Down By The Docks

General Hospital spoilers Victor isn’t going to get his hands dirty, so he has a henchman force Eileen to go and they go to the warehouse district by the docks. She is shot into the harbor by Victor at the docks. But this time Eileen’s not so lucky—Victor wants her gone and she’s not shot with blanks; it’s near the warehouse where Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Dex were ambushed.

As much crime as happens at the waterfront, you’d think there would be more police or harbor patrol coverage but there’s not, and people disappear or are found dead regularly. Unfortunately for Eileen, Dex isn’t there to stop her execution but he comes to the waterfront a couple of days later for Sonny’s business.

General Hospital Spoilers – A Gruesome Discovery

Dex goes down to the waterfront on business for Sonny with one of Sonny’s bodyguards along, since there’s safety in numbers and Sonny has set that protocol. He happens to spot something floating in the water and he and his bodyguard see it’s a body, and at first think it’s a message from their enemy.

They don’t want to be tied to a murder, but they’re able to turn it over and recognize the Deputy Mayor, and this warrants a call to Sonny for advice.

Sonny usually doesn’t like to get entangled in things like this, usually being the first person of interest but in this case calls Laura Collins (Genie Francis). He hates to be the bearer of bad news, but her assistant is dead in the water-she knows Victor’s responsible.

Keep up-to-date with everything that is happening at GH. For General Hospital news, spoilers and updates, be sure to check back often.