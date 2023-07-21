General Hospital Spoilers Dante and Chase Crack the Nina Case

General Hospital spoilers tease Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has been concerned about his father’s well-being, but he thought the woman he was marrying was the last thing he needed to worry about. Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, is also involved in drama. Running a criminal enterprise is serious business — and a serious risk. Dante’s concerns about Sonny have more to do with the recent shooting at a local warehouse, as well as the shooting at the Metro Court pool that ended up hitting Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) but could have been meant for Sonny.

So when Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) tells Dante that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) may be a much bigger problem he didn’t spot, it’s going to leave Dante feeling rather unsettled about playing the role of best man this fall.

General Hospital Spoilers — Chase Stumbles Upon the Truth

Chase can’t shake Nina’s odd behavior on that video footage from the Metro Court pool when Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) fell and turned into Eddie Maine. His curiosity is going to lead him to looking into the video footage from other areas around the hotel on the same day, and that’s when he’ll see Nina and Ned really going at it.

Their argument will appear to be full of gloating and passion, mixed with concern on Nina’s face. There is only one conclusion Chase will draw — and he’ll reserve speaking on it until he shares what he has learned with Dante.

GH Spoilers claim Dante never wanted to know this

The following is a list of the most recent and relevant articles. Chase has finally the courage to confront Dante What he witnessed and replay it for him will leave his partner with the same uneasy feeling. It doesn’t seem like Nina to not care about an injury on her business’ grounds, especially when the injured party is Olivia Quartermaine’s (Lisa LoCicero) husband.

But showing Dante the other video footage of Nina and Ned arguing is going to leave Dante with the same impression that it left Chase with – wondering if Ned and Nina are having an affair.

General Hospital Spoilers — Betrayal All Around

According to GH Spoilers Sonny will flip out if Nina is the one who turned Drew and Carly against them. He’d be equally as angry — if not more — to learn Carly had coaxed Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) into babysitting him, as though he can’t run his own business after all these years.

On top of that, the truth that Dex was a spy all along who Michael put in place to turn him over to the feds would make the don’s blood boil. But he’s going to be too busy being furious with his son, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), for not warning him before he marches onward into a marriage with a woman who is lying to him.

The sad truth is, Dante wants to tell his dad the truth — and he may even try to warn him — but he can’t tell him what he knows as it’s private information only accessible by the PCPD.

Will Dante end up compromising himself to help his father and prevent him from a disastrous marriage, or will he keep his lips sealed and let his dad be blinded by Nina’s deceit? Keep an eye out for more news about GH and the spoilers.