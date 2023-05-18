General Hospital Spoilers Could Carly Corinthos And Nina Reeves Be Friends?

General Hospital spoilers hint that Carly Spencer’s rivalry with Nina Reeves may come to an end. They have been a couple of weeks since their recent rift. “chat” didn’t exactly go exactly as Ms. Reeves planned, despite her apology; however, in the land of soaps, even the most impossible scenarios are possible.

Seeing as the potential relationship between Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina hinges on the idea that Reeves and Carly call a ceasefire, there’s a good chance that these women eventually call a truce and possibly even become friends.

General Hospital Spoilers – Nina Reeves Earns Back Carly Spencer’s Trust

There are hints in GH’s spoilers that hint at the following: Nina may work overtime to earn back Carly’s trust. The key to any kind of relationship with Willow is Ms. Spencer. Reeves would be desperate to make a connection with Willow if she were to survive. After all, she may see it as a “second chance” at motherhood.

Carly and Willow could have a talk if Willow recovers after her bone-marrow transplant. This would help to ease the tension between them.

In an attempt to bring peace to the Corinthos family, Ms. Corinthos defended Sonny Corinthos from Michael Corinthos.

Willow may realize it’s time to do the same for Nina. Ms. Reeves isn’t only her biological mom, but she’s the mob boss’s girlfriend, as well as Wiley Corinthos’s (Viron Weaver) grandmother. Willow might decide to allow Nina into the circle instead of pushing her away.

GH Spoilers – Nina Reeves & Carly Corinthos Becoming Besties Would Complicate Things

Nina and Carly becoming friends won’t This is not something that happens overnight. It’ll take weeks and months. With that said, it’ll be an uphill battle.

Perhaps Reeves proves herself through her actions; she may even be placed in a situation where she saves Carly’s life or puts her own life in jeopardy for the good of someone else. This will probably occur “win” Spencer, Ms.

Nina’s SEC secrets will remain a secret as the two develop a relationship. Nina could be in for a nasty surprise if and when Carly, Reeves and Nina become friends.

Will Carly and Nina become friends … possibly BFFs? Please comment below. Watch GH on ABC regularly to find out what will happen next. Also, visit our site frequently for all the latest General Hospital news.