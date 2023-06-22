General Hospital Spoilers Brook Lynn’s Choice: Fame Or Chase?

General Hospital spoilers suggest Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is about to pile on yet another layer of guilt and shame to her relationship when she embraces her father’s injury as a means to reigniting her music career. Delighted to be back in the saddle with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), BLQ doesn’t want to lose him. But at the same time, she’s about to see that her father’s mental health woes could be a blessing in disguise.

Will Brook Lynn use the return of Eddie Maine to make money while Ned Quartermaine will be unavailable and reinvent her music career? This could be big business for Brook Lynn, but it’s not likely to pass the sniff test where Chase is concerned. A man of principle, he’s likely to see this as a shady move on Brook Lynn’s part. Can she make him see things differently?

General Hospital Spoilers — A Goldmine Awaits

When Ned woke up in the hospital and insisted he was Eddie Maine, Brook Lynn’s world fell apart. How could her father be lying in front of her claiming he doesn’t know who she is? What happens if she doesn’t recognize him again as her father? What if she never knows him as her father again?

Brook Lynn, her husband and children will suffer from these debilitating thoughts in the days and weeks to come. When she realizes the best thing she can do is focus on work to keep herself busy, she’ll have a lightbulb moment like no other. Eddie Maine, the 90s’ rockstar who she brought back to her music career would be a great way for her to reenter into this industry.

GH Spoilers Report Chase Won’t Like This

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the show is a hit, Chase isn’t going to like the sound of Brook Lynn exploiting her father this way. He’s in a very vulnerable space right now and maybe excitement and a music tour isn’t the best thing for him. BLQ will have to tread carefully if she doesn’t want to upset her beau — whom she just got back with after he finally decided she’s good enough for him.

Little does he know she’s already let him down again; he just hasn’t found out about it yet. What’s next? Will Chase’s judgment deter Brook Lynn from riding her dad’s coattails all the way to the Grammys? It’s doubtful.

General Hospital Spoilers — Brook Lynn Quartermaine Sells Her Idea, With Feeling

The rest of the family might share Chase’s sentiments at first, and she’s going to have to pitch it just the right way to get them to see her side of this. Her best approach? Telling them it’s her plan to keep “Eddie” in Port Charles because they can’t have him checking out of the hospital and taking off forever.

Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) could be all about this plan once she hears it put that way, and Chase might see the upside to it as well, but that doesn’t mean he won’t notice how much pleasure Brook Lynn gets from benefiting from it. Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers to see just how much he can tolerate his girlfriend’s business dealings before he bolts.