General Hospital Spoilers Brook Lynn Warns Nia to Watch Her Step

General Hospital spoilers show that Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), who is currently playing the role of Harrison Chase, has brought Brook Lynn Quartermaine up to date (Amanda Setton). Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina Reeves in the Metro Court video, was present at the pool when her father Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) slipped. Obviously, there is nothing out of the ordinary in that video, but it did stand out to Chase that Nina — co-owner of the establishment — seemed to want nothing to do with Ned‘s poolside spill.

As a matter of fact, Nina scampered away before she was spotted by the police. While BLQ isn’t going to like how close Nina seems to be getting to Ned — or, as he calls himself, Eddie Maine —- she may not be ready to tell Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) the truth until she knows what Nina is up to.

General Hospital Spoilers — BLQ Has Her Eye on Nina

Brook Lynn’s going to keep a keen eye on Nina. Or at least, as closely as she is able. While she has a deep respect and love for her uncle, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Brook Lynn isn’t ready to cue the guy in on what Nina is up to just yet.

Besides, she can’t really verbalize what Nina is up to, now can she? But it’s clear that Ms. Reeves doesn’t have good intentions, and when BLQ sees her cozying up to Eddie the way she is, she isn’t going to take it lightly.

Her veiled threats towards Nina will be met with more paranoia, and it will leave the Crimson Editor in Chief to wonder if Brook Lynn knows more than she’s letting on.

GH Spoilers Hint Eddie Grows Closer to Nina

According to GH spoilersEddie and Nina’s relationship will grow. Nina isn’t setting out with the intention of doing anything more than buttering Eddie up. She’s hoping to convince him to move out of town. Sonny is working to stop her from getting him out of town.

As they work at cross purposes, with Sonny completely in the dark about it, Brook Lynn will be paying close attention to just how much “attention” Nina is giving Eddie.

General Hospital Spoilers — Olivia Remains on the Outside

All the while, Olivia won’t have any idea as to what is going on with her husband over at Sonny’s place. The mobster might try to keep her up-to-date, but there isn’t much to tell, is there? Ned still believes he is Eddie, and he’s excited to pursue his musical career.

Sonny’s best bet is to try and help him in Port Charles. This is going to work to Brook Lynn and Chase’s benefit as well as they try to figure out what Nina is planning without letting anyone know.

Olivia is the last person they can tell right now, as she has to work closely with Nina every day and they can’t risk her botching their investigation. Watch for updates and more news about GH to find out how it all plays out.