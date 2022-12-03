General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Drops Esme Bomb — And Ryan Is Furious

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ava Jerome Cassadine, Maura West (Maura West), might be a bit confident in her ability to beat Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). We wonder if she is trying to trick him into responding to the locked-in syndrome or if she is just trying to get him to stop taunting her.

At the same time, every time he does nothing but blink, she reassures herself he’s never coming back for her again. It will all be different this time. When Ava visits Ryan as part of her plan to help the PCPD find Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), Ava won’t leave Spring Ridge feeling quite the same level of confidence she did before, and Ryan is going to be plotting.

General Hospital Spoilers — Ava Jerome Cassadine Visits Ryan Chamberlain Again

General Hospital spoilers Ava has been assigned by PCPD to help them find out more about Ryan’s knowledge of Esme. So far, he is the only possible lead they have on anyone who may know more about where she came from, what she was really doing here before, and where she’s staying now. The guards at Spring Ridge are sure to be on alert for her reappearance now, but that doesn’t mean Esme hasn’t made sure a few of them are in her corner if she wants to visit Ryan. They all know that he’s her biological father.

GH Spoilers – Indicate Ryan Chamberlain Flinches And Leaves Ava

Jerome Cassadine Spooked

When Ava visits, she’s going to give Ryan the same runaround she’s been throwing at him for the last year. This time, as she leans in to look him in the eyes and tells him everyone knows Esme is back in town and that she has an accomplice, she’ll jump back.

Ava will swear she saw him flinch and move a muscle when he wasn’t supposed to be able to do that. No one else will have seen it, of course, and his latest aide will relay that Ryan may have involuntary movements from time to time but they are of no risk and Ryan isn’t in control of them. Ava will accept the explanation, logically, but her heart won’t, which might be riddled with a smidgen of PTSD.

General Hospital Spoilers — Ryan Chamberlain Needs A Plan

Ryan is going to flinch. He’s going to be so shocked that Esme has managed to get someone to help her, and he’s going to be equally as disturbed that she didn’t run that part of the plan by him. On the other hand, he might worry she is being held against her will more so than working with someone, and that would explain why she hasn’t been back to help him since she first told him her plan to entrap Nikolas.

Do you think this is Ryan starting to make a run for it? Maybe, but Ryan might also need an accomplice. Heather Webber (Alley Mills), could be that accomplice. As General Hospital news and updates become available, keep checking for spoilers.