General Hospital Season 59 Sam Torn Between Drew And Dante When Ex Hubby Returns GH Spoilers!

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that even though Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will be helping Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) find her ex-husband Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) she’ll be torn between the two men when Drew returns in an upcoming episode of General Hospital!

General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Sam McCall Faced A Similar Experience When Jason Morgan Returned

As General Hospital viewers see Sam and Dante getting closer and closer to becoming a real couple, they will recall that Sam was torn between Drew and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) when he first returned! General Hospital viewers will remember Jason, who had been missing for five years and was presumed dead when Jason returned to Port Charles. A couple of years earlier, Dr. Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly McCullough) had discovered who she had thought at the time to be Jason, frozen in stasis in Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) medical compound.

Robin was thought to have died when she was kidnapped for the purpose of developing a life-giving formula to raise Stavros (Robert Kelker–Kelly) from death. She used it instead on Jason, whom she believed to be. In reality, as General Hospital viewers and Sam found out later, it was Jason’s twin, Drew. Everyone thought he was Jason after he started remembering some of Jason’s life. Sam married Jason after he divorced Drew. She was split between them.

GH Spoilers And Rumors – Sam McCall Later Divorced Jason Morgan

General Hospital viewers will recall the reason Sam had a difficult time deciding to divorce Drew and marry Jason is that Drew offered a safer and more secure life. Even when Drew thought he was Jason he refused to work for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) as his enforcer. General Hospital viewers will remember that he went into the business world, where he and Sam started Aurora Communications and worked together for a short while, in the meantime having their daughter, Emily “Scout” Cain (Ella Ramacieri).

In fact, Drew’s main motivation to try so hard to escape his captors is to get back to Scout, but Sam is right there in his visions as well. Drew vanished and was presumed deceased. Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), who started up the mob warfare in Port Charles, divorced Jason. Sam cited the same dangers, insecurity and because she knew Sonny would always come first. It was different when she was a mother to children than it was when he was a young woman with no parental responsibilities.

General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Dante Falconeri May Be A Single Father, But He’s Also A Cop

General Hospital viewers know that while Dante is also a single parent, as Sam is, he is also a cop. A cop’s life can be very dangerous as well, although he’s on the other side of the law from Jason. When Drew does come back, whether he is rescued or brought back, those same contrasts may hit home with Sam – with a life with Drew perhaps being a safer choice than a life with Dante! The question of Dante and Sam becoming serious may not even have come up between the two of them yet, but Sam knows that it could happen and she obviously still cares for Drew or she would not be on a mission to find and rescue him!

Drew will likely run Aurora again with Michael Corinthos and Chad Duell, which will make it safer than Dante’s difficult job as a detective in the Port Charles Police Department. Even if Sam has some romantic feelings for Dante, if she finds she still has feelings for Drew as well and he reciprocates them, as he well may, she’ll be torn between them when Drew’s back in the picture because of the need for security and safety!

Stay tuned to General Hospital, and keep checking General Hospital spoilers frequently for all the latest news, updates, and developments!