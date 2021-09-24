General Hospital Season 59 Mobster Sonny Hits Port Charles With A Vengeance GH Spoilers!

General Hospital Spoilers – Boss Sonny Corinthos Is Back

General Hospital updates and spoilers reveal Sonny is back with a vengeance. Sonny returned home to find his entire life turned upside-down. Sonny’s wife and best friend have been pushed into a marriage because of the five families. Carly’s life has been threatened now that Jason has taken over as head of the organization.

Jason threatened to kill Carly if Jason didn’t marry her. Sonny doesn’t accept the threat of a follower family member. Sonny isn’t happy that his wife got married to save her own life. Sonny wants to make a statement, and the five families won’t be happy. After threatening Carly, Sonny might decide to wipe them out all.

GH Spoilers – Jason Morgan Took The First Step

General Hospital spoilers show Jason has taken the first step with the five families after finding out about the bomb placed in his car. However, now that Sonny is back and has the whole story, Jason’s hit was the tip of the iceberg. Sonny is determined to ensure that his family and he are never attacked again and is prepared to fight them all at once. Sonny has been crossed and isn’t about to let that go, especially when the families are working with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Sonny and his family have been taken out by Cyrus in the past, but this is the ultimate betrayal.

General Hospital Spoilers – Is Port Charles Ready For Sonny Corinthos?

Our General Hospital’s Port Charles and the five families ready for Sonny’s return? Sonny is returning with a vengeance. Everyone needs to get out of Sonny’s way. Nina’s lies are fueling his fire just as much as Cyrus’ involvement in this latest hit. Port Charles will be turned upside down by the return of the presumed mobster. Sonny is poised to take out all those involved in his attack on his family. Sonny is in desperate need of a way to vent his frustrations and he just found it.

Sonny could then control the territories of all five family members once he is done. Jason was alerted about the bomb only because one family was not included in the decision. Will Sonny allow this family to continue or will they be taken out by him?