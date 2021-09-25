General Hospital Monica Begs Jason To bring Drew Cain Home GH Spoilers!

General Hospital Spoilers – Jason Morgan Can Certainly Use The Distraction!

Drew’s twin, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) just married Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) but on their wedding night, Carly long-lost Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) turned up alive and well. This means that Carly is still married to Sonny, barring any legal complications. Monica will be happy to have Drew back, but she will also recognize that Jason is a good distraction from all the drama. She will be asking Jason to bring her brother home. And Jason won’t be able to say no to Monica!

GH Spoilers – Jason Morgan And Dr. Britt Westbourne Might Be On A Collision Course!

As viewers know, Dr. Leisl O’Brecht (Kathleen Gati) was recently kidnapped by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). This means that Drew and O’Brecht are likely soon to be cellmates. Brecht’s daughter Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is likely going to follow every clue to find her mother. Jason is searching for Drew and they may find themselves together again. It is uncertain if this means that they will ever be together again. Britt was hurt badly by Jason, and Britt may not be as quick to give him back.

General Hospital Spoilers – Jason Morgan And Dr. Britt Westbourne Will Pool Their Resources.

Victor is a powerful opponent. And quite deadly. He’s been working with Peter August (Wes Ramsey) all this time. Victor’s eyes and ears are everywhere. Britt and Jason might only be able to bring their loved ones home together. Britt and Jason were reunited on an adventure. This could lead to a reconciliation.

GH Spoilers – What Do You Think?

Will Monica find out that Drew is likely still alive? Will she ask Jason for his brother's return? This could lead to Britt colliding with Jason.