Gemma Collins splashes out an eye-watering £700 on gold-covered steak

Gemma Collins has splashed out an eye-watering £700 for one gold-covered steak.

The GC dug deep for the lavish 24k Golden Tomahawk cooked by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who is known as Salt Bae.

Gemma shared a clip on Instagram of herself heading out for a night at Salt Bae’s London restaurant Nusr-et, writing: “When the GC meets …. @nusr_et YEAH BABY bring me that salt action.”

In a second video, the cook is seen serving up the huge slab of meat wrapped in glittering gold leaf.

Gemma, who was joined by her beau Rami Hawash, is heard exclaiming as he dices it up: “Gimme your action Salt Bae baby! Spice it up for The GC!”







She then jokingly asks if he will drop it in her mouth.

The star can barely contain her glee as she tastes the juicy creation, and can be heard moaning “Wow!”

“This guy, the most amazing energy,” she wrote on Instagram.

“His presence is electric and fun and defo one to go visit.”







Many of Gemma’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to express their envy.

“Dying to go to one of his restaurants,” one person posted.

“My mouth is watering, looks yummy,” said another.

“Oh I need a bit of this steak,” said another, adding that it looked “lush”.

However, others were left scratching their heads because they didn’t think that a slab of meat was on the star’s diet.

“Thought you were vegan?” asked one, while another quipped: “Don’t think she’s vegan anymore!”







The TV star previously said she was giving up meat, although Gemma never clarified it would be forever.

Gemma has had a busy week, as she and Rami also had a night out in Mayfair earlier this week.







She shared a video of them singing and dancing as they headed out, telling fans she was ready to enjoy “date night” after a challenging day of filming.

