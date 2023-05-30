Gemma Collins shares embarrassing consequences of famous Radio 1 Teen Awards tumble

GEMMA Collins reveals the side effects of her fall, which she’s been avoiding since the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Former Towie actress revealed that she struggles with an issue one third of women suffer from, but few will talk about.

4 Gemma Collins has bravely spoken out on the illness that 1 in 3 women faces Credit: Getty

4 The 42-years-old man suffered bladder leakage after falling through a floor trap door. Rex Features

She admitted to bladder leakage when she was injured at the awards ceremony.

When she spoke to Keith Lemon on Shopping With Keith Lemon in the past, She said, “I was a little excited as I gave out the award.” I’m on Wembley stadium, the crowd’s screaming.

“Well, I wet myself!”

Gemma 42 is not the only woman who has this problem. According to a study conducted by Always Discreet, more than 50% of women say that it affects them in their daily lives.

It stops them from doing things like going to the gym, laughing loudly, or having sex.

Gemma said: “I was so surprised to find out how many women are experiencing bladder leaks, me included.

“In the past, I’ve held back on doing things I enjoy, like trampolining, working out or dancing the night away with friends, because I was worried about bladder leaks.

“Since learning that pelvic floor exercises can help to manage leaks, plus using Always Discreet pads for those moments when I need more protection, I no longer have to hold back.

“I’m here to help women across the UK know that they don’t have to never let bladder leaks ruin the fun!”

According to a study, one fifth of women are unaware how best to treat their conditions.

Always Discreet discovered that 22 percent of women avoid long trips in cars and 23 percent drink less water.

Nearly 40% of those with low self-confidence would not participate in holiday activities.

Just over half of women thought that their conditions were more common among people, but most are embarrassed to discuss it.

Other research has shown a massive 83 per cent of those who have experienced bladder issues say they had endured menopausal changes.

Sadly, 43 per cent admit their incontinence has got worse since the menopause began, a study found.

One of the best ways to ward off unwanted leaks is to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

AdviceThe article states that it is important to squeeze the muscles in these areas every day. This will help prevent incontinence and improve fertility. It can also aid in recovery from childbirth.

Emma Gerrard, from Never Be Disreet UK, added: “We’re on a mission to unleash women’s confidence, so they can live life to the fullest – without compromise.

“We want to raise awareness that bladder leaks can be experienced by women of all ages, not just in older generations and by those who have experienced childbirth.

“Gemma shares our passion for wanting to let the one in three women who experience bladder leaks know that they are not alone and that there is help available to them.

“By speaking out about her personal experiences, Gemma is helping to spread the word about how to manage bladder leaks with products that offer strong protection and the importance of pelvic floor exercises.

“As a first step, if you have any concerns regarding bladder weakness, or pelvic floor discomfort, we always recommend speaking to your GP.”

Gemma Collins, who has also spoken out about mental health and said she had replaced her medication to treat depression with therapy, revealed that this was the case.

She admitted that she has suffered from depression “various times” in her life, but the tablets made her feel “numb”.

But the GC has now fallen in love with gardening and said of coming off of her medication: “I’ve got all my feelings again and I felt that my judgement was quite clouded. I didn’t feel like I could see dodgy people around me.”

4 The GC wants to eliminate the shame that women who suffer from bladder leaks feel. Mega Agency Credit