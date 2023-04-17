Gemma Collins is slimmer and more beautiful than ever in this glam dress.

GEMMA Collins The new slimmer you! In a recent Instagram post.

TV favorite flaunted her curves while posing in a satin green dress.

3 Gemma Collins was slimmer than she’d ever been in her beautiful maxi green dress, next to Joel Lycett /gemmacollins

3 This TV favorite enjoyed a “wild hen party” /gemmacollins

Gemma (42), looked thinner than ever with a green maxi gown.

She shared a photograph of her with comedian Joe Lycett wearing a co-ord.

The brunette beauty curled her hair and went with a smokey dark eye.

The caption of the photo was: “GC and Joelycett”.

She continued: “THANKYOU to my glam team as always @lielle_mua @iamjamesjohnson and the @grandhotelbirmingham for my beautiful flowers.”

Gemma shared an Instagram post from Joel Dommett, which gave insight to the event featuring Joan Collins and Monroe Bergdorf.

The caption on the photo read: “Went out for a wild night of hens last evening”.

In Sicily, the TV star showed off her legs and bum in a swimsuit.

She jetted off on holiday following the end of filming for her brand new E4 show, Alan Must Win.

Central Recorder has been told by sources that this show is going to air on Channel 4 in the second half of 2018. It’s set to be a huge hit.