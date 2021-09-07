Gemma Collins is confident in her body after a 3 stone weight loss.

Gemma Collins looked stunning as she displayed three-stone weight loss through a string of swimsuit snap. She posted the photos to show off her clothing pieces.

Gemma Collins recently lost 3 stone and was glowing with confidence after posting a series of photos in swimwear.

The former TOWIE star, now 40, used her Instagram Stories to showcase some of her pieces. Who better to model them than the main lady?

Gemma was stunning in a bikini made of white and gold chain print with a mesh panel at the chest. This drew attention towards her cleavage.

As she gazed down at the camera lens, she lay seductively on a brightly colored inflatable lollipop.

Gemma wore her long, blonde hair loosely around her shoulders. She also wore dark eye makeup and pink lipstick.

Another photo shows The GC in a one-piece leopard print swimsuit while she takes a dip at her swimming pool. As she stood on one leg and one hand on the ladder, she looked sad.

Another photo showed her standing in the water wearing a pink, yellow, and blue zig-zag swimming costume.

Gemma has been working out a lot in recent months. She held one hand on her hip, the other on her thigh, and smiled hugely for the photograph.

Three models wore pieces from the collection behind her as they played in the water on inflatables.

Gemma’s weight loss can be clearly seen in her string of snaps.

The reality TV star posted several videos in which she was exercising. To improve her fitness, she has been walking in the water and lifting weights on her ankles.

Gemma recently stated that she has been a woman since childhood. “Super confident”, No matter her size, in bed.

She shared her story with The Mirror “I think everyone can have sex – any size, shape or background.

“I have always felt very confident in my bedroom.

“I’m really flexible and I’ve always moved about the bedroom whether I’ve been bigger or smaller, so it’s never really affected me, but I am really confident.”

Gemma also expressed her gratitude to Rami Hawash, her boyfriend, for making her feel more confident in bed.

“To be honest, if you’re not confident then someone’s going to pick up on it and it makes it 10 times worse,” she added.

“I’ve never been unconfident at all in the bedroom. If you’ve got a partner that adores the bones of you, there’s nothing to be unconfident about, you know?”