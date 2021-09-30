Gemma Collins Flashes With A Brand New Land Rover Defender Worth £45,000

GEMMA Collins has splashed out £45,000 on a brand new Land Rover Defender. The proud 40-year-old showed off her new wheels yesterday, boasting about how difficult it was for her to get them.

But The GC, who famously used to be a car dealer herself, managed to get her hands on one, with a little help from a friend.

She told her followers: “This car is gold dust 💫 but so am I 🙌🏻 @theessexcargroup thank you so much for sourcing my new car the service is unbelievable 💫

“I’ve known Kenny since I was young he was about 4 !!! Fact about Kenny he loves Frosties 😋😋I’m so proud of him @theessexcargroup.

“Guys if you’re looking for a car then this is the place to come 💫.”

In a clip on her Instagram, Kenny tells her she deserves the car and she replies: “That is another thing. I have to be honest guys, hard work, but you know what it’s all worth it.”

The new purchase comes just months after she splashed £90k on a Porsche for her brother Russell.

She made the very generous gesture as a thank you to him for “putting up” with her while she lived with him she waited for her house to be ready.

Gemma is one of the richest stars to emerge from The Only Way Is Essex. Gemma has earned millions through endorsements, TV shows, and her own clothing business.