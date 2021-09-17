GBBO winner Rahul Mandal creates world’s first ever cake to include 100 ingredients

Great British Bake Off star Dr Rahul Mandal has set a new record for the world’s first 100-ingredient cake recipe as fans prepare for a whole new series of the Channel 4 baking show.

After the announcement of the 2018 winner, the 2018 winner returned to the kitchen in a big way.

The 11th series is in full swing and baking enthusiasts are putting on their best aprons to get ready for the next series. But the winner of 2018 Bake Off has returned with a bang. After launching his latest recipe, the 33-year old reminded viewers why they loved him.

The Sheffield native took 100 ingredients from different countries to create the ultimate edible masterpiece.









Rahaul has partnered up with the award-winning home-swapping platform Love Home Swap in celebration of their 10th anniversary, and the chef has even included a step-by-step recipe and instructions for those brave enough to take on the challenge.

Love Home Swap’s engineers researcher put on his thinking caps to create this intricate dessert. The team wanted to pay tribute to the continuing struggle to save the tourism industry from the current pandemic.

This epic cake is over 50 kg, the same weight of a large octopus and measures over 1 meter in height.

The ginormous cake is made up of five layers, four of which depicting a stack of suitcases piled on top of each other, with the fifth layer moulded into a globe which balances on the top.

Each layer of the cake contains a different flavor combination. There are chocolate and cherry, mixed fruit and nuts, spiced citrus and blueberry, passionfruit and peach, and then there is a tropical-themed cake.

After the complex creation was complete, the Bake Off winner explained the cookery challenge was one of the “hardest bakes I’ve ever done.”

Speaking at the time, Rahul said: “As far as baking challenges go, this one was epic and the hardest bake I’ve ever done, but I knew straight away I had to take it on.

“Like many others, I’ve missed going on holiday recently and I appreciate more than ever before how travel – taking a leap, exploring a new place, meeting new people and seeing how others live – is so good for the soul.”

“When I was asked to take this particular leap, I didn’t have to think twice. The hardest part wasn’t in fact making the cake, it was devising the recipe and ensuring the flavour balance was just right.

“I wanted to capture the essence of all these wonderful countries and celebrate them in the way only a cake can do.”

For those looking to take on the challenge, visit Love Home Swap for the full recipe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more showbiz news and updates from Daily Star.