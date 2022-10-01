Gavin Newsom Signs Rap Lyrics Protection Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Friday the state’s “rap lyrics”bill that would limit the admissibility “creative content” as evidence in criminal or civil proceedings against an artist or musician in the state, meaning that rappers’ lyrics cannot be used against them as evidence.

AB 2799 — or The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act — is the first of its kind in the country and comes in response to rappers such as Young Thug, Gunna and many others who in recent months and years have been indicted and seen prosecutors controversially use lyrics from their music as evidence against them. After passing the New York Senate, the legislation is identical to the one that was passed in New York. The federal RAP Act was also introduced in Congress last week.

Music industry has backed AB 2799, specifically with major labels supporting it. Mitch Glazier, CEO of the RIAA and Chairman, wrote a letter to California Assembly urging its passage. The bill was ultimately approved unanimously.

And Newsom’s office on Friday shared in a tweet that rappers such as YG, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla Sign, Tyga, Meek Mill, E-40 and Too Short all threw their weight behind the legislation.

AB2799 does not restrict rap lyrics. It encompasses creative expression as a whole, which is what the bill defines. “forms, sounds, words, movements or symbols.”The California bill, however, refers to other social science research on racial bias. A judge would be required to consider accepting lyrics as evidence for weighing the case. “probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice.”It could also include past testimony or instances where creative expression was admissible as evidence.

Reginald Byron Jones – Sawyer, Assemblyman, introduced the bill and stated that it would be passed. “will give judges needed guidance for evaluating whether creative expression is admissible during a criminal trial and provides a framework which will ensure creative expression will not be used to trigger or reinforce stereotypes or activate racial bias.”

“Today we celebrate an important victory for music creators in the state of California,”Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, stated in a statement. “Silencing any genre or form of artistic expression is a violation against all music people. The history that’s been made in California today will help pave the way forward in the fight to protect creative freedom nationwide. We extend our gratitude to Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer for his leadership on this issue and to Governor Newsom for recognizing the importance of protecting artistry and signing the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act into law.”

“Today we applaud Governor Newsom on this pivotal decision that will allow all creators to express themselves and follow their artistic vision without barriers of prejudice!” RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “The RIAA has been a vocal advocate for AB 2799 because all too often rap and hip-hop artists have suffered for the same kind of hyperbole and imagery other genres routinely use without consequence. With the signing of the California rap lyrics bill into law, voices that may have been stifled are now fully open to expression.”

As reported, rap lyrics are a big issue for music industry professionals. While hundreds of cases have been brought against rap music, instances involving folk or rock music have been rare and dismissed.

Dina LaPolt is an entertainment lawyer and cofounder of Songwriters of North America. She has been a vocal advocate for the bill and of educating industry stakeholders on the trend of such prosecutions. Gov. Newsom for passing the bill.

“For too long, prosecutors in California have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to inject racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” LaPolt said in a statement. “This legislation sets up important guardrails that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing Black and Brown artistic expression. Thank you, Gov. Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope Congress will pass similar legislation, as this is a nationwide problem.”

“The signing of AB 2799 (The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act) into California law is a huge victory for the artistic and creative community, and a big step in the right direction towards our federal legislation – The RAP Act (Restorating Artistic Protection Act) – preventing the use of lyrics as the sole basis to prosecute cases,” Willie “Prophet”Stiggers was also co-founder of and co-chairperson of the Black Music Action Coalition. “The Black Music Action Coalition applauds Governor Newsom for his willingness to stand with Artists and defend our First Amendment right to freedom of speech.”