Welsh football hero Gareth Bale’s own-brand beers are to hit supermarket aisles ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

From October 3, Bale Ale will be sold in Tesco shops across Wales.

As they make their 64th appearance at the tournament, fans will have the option of presenting a glass or a glass Bale Ale to the team.

Bottles of both will be available in stores up to and throughout the competition, costing £1.70 each.

Initially brewed by Glamorgan Brewing Co exclusively for his own establishment, Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff, Bale Ale and Bale Lager will also now be offered out to pubs across the country to serve.

Bale sampled some of his Bale Ale at Glamorgan Brewery Company near Cardiff (Matt Horwood/Tesco).

The former Real Madrid winger, and current Wales captain, plans to donate part of the profits for the development of grassroots football in the country.

Bale said to PA news agency “I am really looking forward to launching Bale Ale and Bale Lager into Tesco stores across Wales – it’s something we started a few years ago and to see the brand grow is really exciting.

“Being able to team up and work with Glamorgan Brewing Co, who are based only 10 minutes from my house, makes it even more special and we are extremely proud of what we have created together.

“With this partnership we aim to give something back to Welsh grassroots football, and in particular, we want to help develop football facilities across Wales on a local level.

“We hope fans across Wales will be able to enjoy some Bale Ale and Lager as we head into the World Cup this year.”

A portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will be donated to support grassroots football in Wales (Matt Horwood/Tesco).

It will be determined if Bale Ales makes it to shelves in the UK and across the border.

However the brand looks set to go global with plans to export it to California and Bale’s new club, Los Angeles FC, by next year.

Richard Anstee, Glamorgan Brewing director, stated that Bale was a pleasure to work with. “dream come true”His company and him.

He said that he hoped the beer would generate enough money to support the next generation of Welsh footballers. “help to make sure we never have to wait that long again”.

Nathan Edwards, Tesco’s local buying manager, said: “There is tremendous excitement across Wales right now ahead of our first appearance at a World Cup tournament for 64 years so to land the newly brewed beers by one of our greatest ever sporting heroes is a real coup.

The Los Angeles FC player with Tesco’s buying manager Nathan Edwards (Matt Horwood/Tesco)

“Glamorgan Brewing Co make fantastic tasting beers with their Jemima’s Pitchfork a top seller so we are confident that demand will be really strong for these two brews, especially in the coming months.”

Bale Ale, a light, refreshing, golden beer made with Goldings, Columbas, and Citra hops is for beer connoisseurs. Bale Lager, meanwhile, is crisp and clean-tasting, and brewed using Saaz hops.