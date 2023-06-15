Gardening tips 2023 — Expert reveals simple hack to get super green lawn for just $4 using pantry staple

A GREEN lawn can make or break the appearance of your home, but it can be expensive to maintain.

Fertilizers can cost hundreds of dollars, especially when you have a large lawn to care for.

Instead of breaking the bank, or spending time weeding, try using white table sugar to keep a healthy lawn.

According to hack expert Jordan Page, sugar can feed the beneficial microbes in the grass, improve soil structure, and increase photosynthesis.

Not only can it help your lawn’s health, but sugar is a household staple and it typically only costs $4.

You don’t have to be precise when applying the sugar, but it’s best to aim for a 5 lb bag for every one thousand feet of lawn.

After shaking the sugar over your grass, water your lawn and wait for the results.

