Gardening tips 2023 — Expert reveals simple hack to get super green lawn for just $4 using pantry staple

High-yield vegetables explained
If you want to make the most of your garden without exhausting yourself, you’ll want to plant high-yield vegetables.
Tomatoes, onions, and lettuce are solid options because they require the least amount of space and time, but produce a significant amount of product.
Melons, squash, and pumpkins, however, require a lot of work and produce a low yield in comparison.
Tasks to complete in June
Master gardener Peyton Ellas compiled a list of essential tasks to complete before June ends to keep your garden healthy.
These include:
- Deep-water lawns, shrubs, and trees
- Divide bearded iris
- Prune azalea, camelia, and hydrangea
- Clean up berry vines
- Prune apricot trees
- Trim perennials
- Snip spent flowers
- Prune wisteria
- Manage mosquitoes
Vodka solution can get rid of weeds
For weeds that get a lot of sunlight, expert gardener Fiona Jenkins suggests using a vodka solution made from one part vodka and two parts water.
“Add a couple of drops of liquid dish soap to the solution,” she says. “Put this solution in a spray bottle for easier application.
“Spray the solution directly onto the weed and this will dry the weed out and kill it off.”
However, she warns: “Be sure to avoid spraying the solution on the surrounding grass as it’ll also dry out your grass and make it look quite unappealing.”
How steaming vegetables can help your garden
The water used to boil and steam vegetables can be beneficial for your potted plants.
Instead of dumping the water down the drain, use the leftover water for potted patio plants.
The vegetable residue will help them grow.
This breakfast dish can help your plants thrive
A gardening expert has revealed an easy trick green-fingered homeowners can do with eggshells.
Instead of tossing the shells in the trash, they can be used outdoors to provide plants with extra nutrients and keep pesky pests away.
They can be crushed and spread around the base of plants to nourish the soil with calcium.
Eggshells are almost entirely made up of calcium carbonate, which plants – like people – need to keep healthy.
Leftovers as natural fertilizers
Per The Express, everyday items like food leftovers can be used to give thesoila natural boost.
Leftovers like banana peels and egg shells are abundant in minerals – just like grass, weeds and leaves.
Instead of throwing them away, these elements can be used as a natural fertilizer – it’s free too!
Insects to watch out for
Insects can ruin a garden, but monitoring your garden for pests can help prevent damage while steering clear of toxic methods.
Pests like scale, aphid, whitefly, stink bug, spider mite, and earwig need to be kept out of gardens and can be monitored before resorting to an insecticide.
Insects like lacewing, ladybugs, birds, spiders, native wasps, butterflies, and moths are considered “garden allies” and can be left alone.
Tips for maintaining your lawn
Lawns can be high maintenance, but staying on top of them helps prevent tedious work later on.
They should be watered deeply and infrequently.
It is recommended to keep your lawns at three inches tall to keep it from drying out between watering.
Sugar can also be used as a fertilizer
Sugar helps feed the beneficial microbes, insects, and worms within the grass, which would usually be killed by fertilizer.
These microbes and insects help to improve the soil structure, increase photosynthesis, and provide resistance to extreme climates.
Save hundreds by using sugar in your gardens
Expert Jordan Page — the “Fun Cheap or Free Queen” — revealed how she uses sugar to keep her lawn greener than ever.
Rather than spend somewhere around $300-$500 on weeding and fertilizers, you can use white table sugar to solve many of your lawn’s problems.
Typically costing around $4, sugar is both super cheap and super easy to apply to your lawn.
Other than making your grass extra green, she said sugar is also beneficial for the environment.
Hanging a water bottle
You could create another slow-release watering system by hanging a plastic bottle over your plants.
Simply take a bottle, pierce tiny holes in the bottom half, and then enclose the bottle in a sock – other fabric should work just as fine.
You can then hang this above your plant by securing it to a stick that rests inside of your plant pot – but make sure it’s done so securely.
Just like with the “magic” burying method, the plants will have a steady flow of water.
Water your plants with a ‘magic’ water bottle trick
Gardening experts have said that a cheap, plastic water bottle can be an eco-friendly watering tool for gardeners.
“Using a plastic water bottle to create a simple, yet effective, watering system is a great solution to repurpose an item that could otherwise end up in a landfill,” expert Sara Dixon said.
To make the irrigation system, simply poke holes in the water bottle and cover it with a sock or another piece of fabric before burying it inside of the planter – with the opening visible at the top of the soil.
The small holes mean the bottle will act as a slow-release watering system.
Mulching makes for a healthy raised garden
Mulch is an organic covering for the top of your soil and it helps keep it moist by protecting the surface of the soil.
Mulching reduces the amount that you should water your plants, so it’s important to get it right.
When you make a raised bed or any type of bed, you should always add mulch.
You can use a shredded straw or composted wood chips.
Leave space between beds in your raised garden
When creating your garden, remember to leave about two feet between raised beds so that you can tend the plants comfortably.
“People don’t think about the fact that they have to come through and work on these gardens and then they get annoyed and then they stop working on the beds,” gardening expert Kevin Espiritu explained.
Good soil is vital for a raised garden
Espiritu also noted that having good soil is key to maintaining a successful garden.
“If you’re going to invest in something, you should invest in your soil,” the expert noted.
“You don’t go buy a nice quality raised bed and try to grow plants in that system with crappy soil. It doesn’t make any sense at all.”
Mistakes to avoid when starting a raised garden
Starting a raised garden can be overwhelming, but Youtuber Kevin Espiritu shared avideoto help prevent common mistakes.
First of all, the position of the garden matters.
Gardeners should make sure that their plants face the sun to get the proper amount of sunlight and that their gardens are getting the proper amount of water – and an irrigation system is important.
Raised gardens explained
Raised gardens are a form of gardening where the soil is raised and enclosed, extending the planting season, reducing weeds, and a more controllable environment for your crops and plants.
It’s important to know which crops to plant and which ones to avoid.
Container gardening tips
While gardening in containers is generally easier than doing so in the ground, here are a few important tips to help keep your plants healthy:
- Make sure the container has drainage holes
- Clean the container before use, wash out soil from previous seasons to avoid disease
- Avoid using toxic containers
- Place gravel at the bottom of the container to make sure soil doesn’t drain
Use lemon to kill weeds
Expert gardener Fiona Jenkins points out you can easily kill weeds with something as simple as a lemon.
“Simply cut a lemon in half and then squeeze the juice over the weed,” she says.
“The citric acid in the lemon should kill the weed within a few days.”
The gardening guru goes on to say how this method is especially effective when there’s strong sun shining on the weeds.
“The lemon juice can be used as it is, there is no need to dilute it,” she continues.
“Alternatively, you can get some powdered citric acid and mix this with water in a spray bottle.
“Then, simply spray the weeds with the solution.”
Salt can kill weeds
According to expert gardener Fiona Jenkins, salt can also be effective at killing weeds.
“Sprinkle some salt liberally over the weed and leave it there,” the gardening pro says.
“This should kill off the weed within a few days.”
Fiona goes on to say how salt is also great for deterring insects and slugs, but warns: “Be careful not to sprinkle the salt on the surrounding lawn and this could kill off some of the grass.”
Regrow celery or lettuce
Another common vegetable that you can regrow is celery.
Chop off the bottom of the stalk and put it in a bowl with a bit of water, being careful not to submerge the scrap fully. Then let it grow for a week or so before transferring it to soil.
According to the folks at Farmers’ Almanac, it’s sensible to try this one out in the Spring because it grows better in cooler weather.
You can use a similar process to regrow Romaine lettuce from scraps.
If you want to grow your own garlic, all you have to do is save one of the cloves from the bulb you bought at the store.
The gardening experts say you can just plant the bulb directly in your garden and watch it grow.
Regrow your green onions
Green onions are one of the easiest veggies to test your kitchen scrap gardening skills.
Take the white end of the onion, with its roots intact, and re-plant it in potting soil.
The place it in a sunny window and keep it watered, the publication says.
It can take less than two weeks until the plant will be tall enough to snip the top off and add to your next meal.
Grow your own food with kitchen scraps
The kitchen scraps you usually toss in the trash can actually be used to grow your own food, according to a gardening expert.
In an online post, thegardening experts at Farmer’s Almanacsay you can build a surprisingly robust garden by regrowing vegetable scraps into plants.
“Kitchen scrap gardening is the ultimate in recycling,” the Farmer’s Almanac writes.
“It’s environmentally friendly, can save on grocery bills, and it’s a fun, hands-on science lesson for young children.”
The periodical lists a dozen veggies that are great for kitchen scrap gardening, with tips for how to blossom them into fully grown vegetables.
Don’t throw away your leftover coffee grounds
Your morning coffee can be used for more than just a way to start the day.
Leftover coffee and tea grounds can be used to acidify soil for plants like azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, gardenias, and even blueberries.
To use the grounds, sprinkle about one-quarter of an inch on the soil to keep its pH on the acidic side.
Squirrel repellents
Not all squirrel deterrents are safe for squirrels or non-toxic.
Peanut butter may appear to be a nice idea, but in big quantities, it is poisonous to squirrels,Master Classsays.
Squirrel traps are very risky, and employing them, especially live traps, has a number of drawbacks.
Squirrels are often agitated, and if they are imprisoned with no way out, they can cause much more damage to your property.
While trap-and-release traps are available, they frequently pose a significant risk of damage.