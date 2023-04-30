Gardening pro, my favourite way to eliminate ants smells orange and is natural.

A GARDENING expert has shared his secret for keeping pests at bay.

He uses oranges to control ants in his garden using an organic approach. The citrusy scent is left behind.

2 Destin is an expert in gardening and a digital content creator based out of Texas who shares his knowledge on TikTok Credit: TIKTOK/@texasgardenguy

Destin@texasgardenguyThe horticulturist () showed his plants to the public in a You can also watch the video below. Posting to TikTok

Destin recalled a common experience for those who love plants in hotter weather.

The winter is nearly over, and your plants are getting ready for spring.

He said, “You are noticing that there are a lot of Ants in your Pots.”

A Texan shares his pest solution.

He revealed, “I have a great solution to the problem of ants. It’s orange organic oil.”

He explained his method of using orange oil to control pests.

“The first thing we will do is to drench the soil.

Four ounces is equal to one gallon. He said, “We’ll shake this really well and then mix it with the water.”

He noted the pleasing aroma emanating from his garden hack.

He said, “It looks sort of like orange juice.” It also smells orange juice.

The ants sprang out as he poured the mixture into the pot.

The other option is to put it into a sprayer, he explained. It is 2 ounces of alum per gallon.

The mixture was sprayed directly onto the plants to keep the insects at bay.