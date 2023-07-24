Garden watering mistakes that can do more damage than good. My tips to make sure the roots of your plants are also saturated

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
The GARDENING expert has revealed a mistake novice gardeners often make in regards to the watering of their plants.

It may cause more damage than good to your plants, he said.

Joe, a gardening whizz, shared his hack for properly watering plants

2

Joe, the gardening expert, has shared his tip for watering plants properly.TikTok/Joesgarden

Joe@joesgarden( shared this advice with more than 1.5 million TikTok users.

With a watering jug in hand, he demonstrated how to water potted plants.

The man sprinkled water into the pot and said: “If you do this to your plants, you might be doing more damage than good.”

He said that container gardening is a good option for those who rent or have confined space. However, he cautioned against watering plants directly from the top.

Although the soil might seem wet, if you dig deeper it is often bone dry.

In order to demonstrate this, he sprayed a small pot with water from above and then used his fingers to remove some soil, revealing the dry layer below.

Experts shared tips on how to correctly water crops.

The man filled a large pot with water, and then placed the plant in it.

The soil in your pot will soak up water via the drainage holes. This helps to ensure that you plant gets an equal amount of water throughout.

Pour larger pots, the gardener placed a small pot on the soil. Then he filled the pot with water.

Commenters shared their opinions on the advice.

Commenter: “I water my pots until water drains out the drainage holes”, said one person.

The smaller pot was a great idea. Thanks! Another person said.

He explained that watering plants straight up could leave the inner layers of soil bone-dry

2

The soil can become dry if you water plants directly.TikTok / joesgarden

