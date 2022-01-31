‘Gangs Of London’ Producer Pulse Films Signs Global Non Fiction Boss

Gangs of London Producer Pulse Films has appointed Diene Petterle, former Darlow Smithson Creative director and BBC Commissioner, as Global Creative Director for Non-Fiction.

Petterle, who won an International Emmy for ITV’s Cold Blood will focus on developing and delivering a premium slate of factual programming and documentaries in both the UK and U.S., while looking to expand the indie’s presence in Latin America.

She will report directly to CEO (UK/Europe)/Founder Marisaclifford and will work closely with CEO/Founder Thomas Benski.

Petterle is an important figure on the British factual stage. She helped double Banijay indie Darlow Smithson’s (now DSP) turnover during her tenure, before leaving last year to launch Petterle Films, selling an unannounced premium series to a major streamer with Waterloo Road Wall to Wall producer

She was also the former BBC commissioner and has overseen such things as What do you think you are?

Samira Sorzano, who joins the team, has been appointed to her position Gangs of London As Global Communications Director, firm

The indie recently produced HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th anniversary Include The Sleepwalker This episode aired last night on Sky, and will be broadcast on Hulu. Deadline revealed last week that Pulse has optioned the rights to UK writer Moses McKenzie’s debut novel An Olive Grove in Ends.

“Pulse Films is a dynamic production company that has recently secured some huge commissions with global streamers and mainstream broadcasters,”Petterle.

“With a strong record of producing award-winning feature documentaries, sought after by Sundance and other major festivals, as well as hit series on streamers, I am excited to continue building on this strong brand.”