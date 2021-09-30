Gaming Industry’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts Should Start Early With Kids, Experts Say (Video)

Gaming Industry's Diversity and Inclusion Efforts Should Start Early With Kids, Experts Say (Video)
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

TheGrill 2021: ”For young people coming into games, it is as much a form of expression as it is a form of shared experience of play,“ says Gordon Bellamy of Gay Gaming Professionals

Latest News

Previous articleBrain-Eating Amoeba Kills Child in Texas and City Officials Say They Feel ‘Personally Responsible,’ Report
Next articleChild Star Of ‘Old Yeller’, ‘The Shaggy Dog’ Was 79

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact