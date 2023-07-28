Gamers are only just realising there’s a £40 game scanning for FREE at the till – and players are calling it ‘genius’

AN ONLINE game usually priced at £40 is scanning for free at the till.

Temtem Showdown can now be download from Steam for no charge – with most gamers calling it “genius”.

3 Gamers have the chance to download Temtem Showdown for free Credit: YouTube/GameSpot

The game is rated highly by users and is reportedly similar to a Pokémon-style battle simulator.

Temtem boasts a multiplayer creature-collection journey where players seek adventure in the lovely “Airborne Archipelago”.

Users can challenge themselves by catching Temtems, battle other tamers, customise their own houses and join friend’s adventures in the dynamic online world.

According to PC Gamer, the entire story can be played cooperatively with a friend and the endgame offers plenty of opportunity for groups to go dungeon-crawling together.

One of its major sells is its multiplayer battles available in level-scaled ranked play.

Competitors bring squads of eight Temtem to the table and take turns picking five creatures to deploy in the addicting challenges.

Nintendo offers Temtem for about £40 but Steam is currently allowing users to download its version for free.

And while the reviews are mixed, most gamers are stoked with the new online adventure.

“This is genius,” a social media user said.

“If you want a Pokemon style game this is it,” one added.

“A fresh take on the monster-tamer genre with new and interesting features,” a second claimes.

“This is the best game Steam has got,” a third remarked.

It comes as Steam offers up six new games for free.