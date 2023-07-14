Gamers are just realising there are new games coming to Netflix in July – and they’re free for subscribers

NETFLIX is best known for amazing shows and movies, but most people don’t know it comes with a hidden perk.

If you subscribe to Netflix, then it is likely you are missing out on one of the best parts of the service.

1 The Queen’s Gambit is a coming of age story which got more people into chess. Credit: Netflix

Every month Netflix adds games to the subscription which can be downloaded and played straight from your mobile device.

They work on both smartphones and tablets, and they often have ties to amazing Netflix series.

Previous additions include games like Immortality, which is one of the best games that was released last year.

Already released in July 2023, is Oxenfree 2: The Lost Signals, the long-awaited sequel to an indie classic.

You use radio signals to find out more about what is happening in this critically acclaimed supernatural game.

If casual games are more your style you can try Sonic Prime Dash an infinite runner where you can play as Sonic, Tails or Amy.

Coming on July 20, 2023 is Too Hot to Handle 2, a visual novel dating sim based on the Netflix TV show.

Another TV show tie-in is The Queen’s Gambit Chess, which will launch on July 25, 2023.

As the name suggests it’s a chess simulator, where long-time chess fans can take on tough competitions, and newbies can learn the game.

How to download games on Netflix

If you already have a Netflix account, here is how you can download and play these free games.

Download the Netflix app on your mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

Open the Netflix app and sign into your subscribed account.

Scroll down your homepage until you see Mobile Games.

Click on the game you are interested in playing to see its page.

Click Get Game to download the game to your device.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.