GAME PS5 restock is live NOW – get it delivered in time for Christmas

PS5 restocks are coming thick and fast this week, and GAME has a console drop right now.

Game and Argos are gearing up to release more next-gen consoles. The retailer has released its PS5 stock one day earlier than expected.

The retailer was tipped for a PS5 to restock tomorrow, including standard and Digital Edition.

You can also choose from a variety of bundles, including FIFA 22 or Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The console will ship in October if you order now.

This means that you will be able to get your PS5 before Christmas.

After selecting your console or bundle, your order will be placed into a queue. Be sure to select the one you want.

You’ll have 30 minutes for your order to be completed once you get to the other side.

You can choose Priority Insured Delivery at checkout if you need to expedite shipping.

This option will ensure your PS5 ships by October 4. You should be able to get a console with as many bundles as you want.

Argos is set to receive more consoles over the next few days. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Xbox gamers have Halo Infinite beta, which they can look forward to this weekend.

EA has finally confirmed the Battlefield 2042 beta dates, as well as the previously rumoured dates.

This amazing deal allows football fans to pre-order FIFA 22 at the lowest price.

