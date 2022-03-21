‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Will Direct A Thriller ‘Violet’

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones 300Lena Headey will direct her feature film debut for psychological thriller Violet.

The story is based on SJI Holliday’s recent novel. It follows two female solo travellers who instantly get along and decide to join forces for the next leg. As the journey continues things start to unravel – because neither of the women are who they claim to be.

We hear it described by the producers as containing elements of The Talented Mister Ripley Single White Female, while publishers have also compared it to Killing Eve.

The project is being funded by Goldfinch Entertainment, a UK producer and financier. Screenplay is penned by Gareth Pritchard whose Sankara Pictures (The RiseMark Foligno () will co-produceMoon) of Limelight CTL and Ben Charles Edwards (Quantity) and Phil McKenzie (Twist) of Goldfinch Entertainment.

Dark Alliance Film was the original optionee for the book. As executive producers, Ed Boase from Dark Alliance Film and Marcus Stamps are also on board. Production is expected to begin in October 2022.

Headey was previously the director of a short film nominated for 2019 BAFTA awards. The TrapHer directed. GOTMaisie Williams, co-star in the music video for Freya Ridings. Recently, the Emmy nominee starred in Netflix’s action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and HBO’s upcoming The White House Plumbers.

Headey claimed: “Susi’s Violet is a compulsive page turner that stayed with me long after I finished the book – it’s exciting that my first feature as a director will be such an intense female thriller. It’s a wild ride to the finish with vast cinematic scope, centering around two very complex women who will completely unravel over the course of the film. I can’t wait to get rolling!”

Phil McKenzie, Goldfinch’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “Goldfinch Entertainment exists to fuel incredible projects and creative leaps – and we’re excited to be supporting the multi-talented Lena Headey’s foray into feature directing with this irresistible and chilling female-fronted thriller. Gareth has deftly selected and adapted an impossible to put down book into a riveting exploration of a casual friendship that goes deeply awry – and we can’t wait to see it come to life on screen.”

Previous Goldfinch Entertainment titles include Sadie Frost’s documentary Quantity which premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival, Kirsty Bell’s Capri Hollywood Film Festival winner A bird flew inAnd Ronnie’s, a look at the complicated figure behind London’s most famous jazz venue.