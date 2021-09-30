GAME is offering FIFA 22 and a brand new Xbox Series S for for £85.

GAMERS looking for a steal on a next-gen console are in luck with a fantastic deal from GAME.

Running for a limited time only, you can trade-in your existing console to get an Xbox Series S and FIFA 22 for just £84.99.

The trade-in value is dependant on the console you’re turning in, and if you want to partake, you’ll need a GAME Reward account.

The deal is available from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10.

The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s digital-only console is smaller than the Xbox Series X and has a smaller form factor.

You won’t get 4k graphics, and it will load a bit slower. It is also less powerful and therefore less expensive.

If you’re looking for more information, you can find out the differences between the Xbox Series S (and Xbox Series X) here.

The Xbox Series S is the best next-generation console for gamers younger than 40.

Plus the cheaper price tag of £249 / $299 makes it even more appealing than its £449 / $499 counterpart.

It’s even more affordable with this deal. Here’s what you’ll end up paying based on the console you trade-in:

PS4 500GB – £159.99

PS4 1TB – £154.99

PS4 Slim 500GB – £149.99

PS4 Slim 1TB – £144.99

PS4 Pro 1TB – £104.99

Xbox One 500GB – £169.99

Xbox One 1TB – £164.99

Xbox One S 500GB – £144.99

Xbox One S 1TB Console – £149.99

Xbox One X 1TB – £119.99

Nintendo Switch – £84.99

Nintendo Switch Lite – £134.99

The deal is in-store only, and as you might’ve guessed, the console you’re trading in should be working properly.

The official controller, HDMI cable, power cable and charger are also required.

