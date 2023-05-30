Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honor Zaya’s Sweet 16th Birthday

Zaya WadeIt’s already a great start to her 16th birthday.

And in celebration, dad Dwyane Wade Stepmom Gabrielle Unionmarked the major milestone on May 29 with social media tributes.

Take to You can also Instagram, the basketball star, 41, and the actress, 50, looked back at some unforgettable moments from over the past year, including Zaya’s winter formal (where she wore a sequined Rodarte gown), her attendance and runway debut at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week shows and fun times with family. Gabrielle captioned her posts “16” or “6Teen,” and added heart emojis. Dwyane did the same.

And Zaya appreciated all the birthday wishes.

“16,” she wrote in her ownPost by“Thank you for your love.”

She may also have big plans this year. Dwyane, just before Zaya reached 16, posted a clip in which Dwyane said that she had been attending “business meetings” at the age of 15.