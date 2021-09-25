Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé Brian Laundrie may have been ‘eaten by alligators’

Brian Laundrie, who the FBI has named as a ‘person of interest’ in YouTuber Gabby Petito’s death, could have been eaten by alligators, according to a survival expert.

Police are still searching for Laundrie after his fiancé’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday (September 19).

Laundrie was issued a federal arrest warrant for ‘unauthorized use’ of a card. But, no trace has been found of him in Carlton Reserve. He claimed that he was hiking there before he disappeared.

Mark Burrow is a local survival expert who believes the disappearance could be due to the nature reserve.









There are at least four types of venomous snakes there, with the cottonmouth being the most dangerous. Commonly found are alligators.

Speaking to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune he said: “They [alligators] like to put a carcass under a log, and let it get all rotten.

“Then the gator would eat you slowly.”

The reserve is home to a vast array of predators. Some, like bears and panthers, are unlikely to attack humans. Others, such as bobcats and coyotes, could have eaten Laundrie according to Burrow.







(Image: North Port Police)



“If you were injured or exhausted they would eat you,” he said.

Burrow said that Laundrie would have greater concerns if he was hidden in the reserve.

“If he’s down there in the Carlton Reserve, he’s living in hell.

“Although people make a big deal about the alligators or the snakes, the real danger is dehydration.







(Image: gabspetito/Instagram)



His dehydration will be compounded by a lack of access to clean drinking water. Burrow stated that the recent rains in the reserve have diluted the tannins from the plants. In high levels, tannins can be fatal to humans.

“That can cause loose bowels. Not a good thing when you are already dehydrated,” He added.

Burrow has been involved in previous missing persons searches in Carlton Reserve, even though he isn’t part of the Laundrie hunt. Burrow stated that he had found missing persons who had been gone for three days or less.

Laundrie’s family claims that Laundrie went alone hiking on September 11. They reported him missing three days later after he did not return home.

