Gabby Petito’s death LIVE updates!!!

WHO IS GABBY PETITO’S DAD JOE?

Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father, had issued multiple calls for help in the wake of his daughter’s disappearance.

Joe lives in Vero Beach, Florida – where he had moved to be closer to his daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

“We still don’t know where she is. Pride isn’t an issue right now. My only daughter is missing,” WPTV was informed by the father on September 12, 2021. “I’m going to do anything I can. The family, Gabby’s mom, we’re going to do anything we can to find her.”

“[It’s like] drowning with your hands tied behind you,” Gabby’s dad spoke of Gabby’s disappearance. “You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything.”

“She’s out there somewhere… We won’t stop until we find her.”

He posted a touching tribute to his daughter on Instagram amid authority’s news of finding remains matching Gabby’s.

Joseph shared a photo with Gabby, showing her standing in front of a wall painted with wings. “#gabbypetito she touched the world.”

 

