Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Report Being Analyzed By Authorities For Confirmation

Now, authorities are searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since he was declared a “person of interest” in her case. The autopsy results are still being analyzed by authorities. They haven’t confirmed that Gabby Petito is the body discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Experts agree that it will likely prove difficult for professionals in order to determine the cause of death during an autopsy. Gabby’s family last spoke to Gabby directly on an August 25th phone call.
Her parents claimed that Gabby sent them a text message on Aug. 30, but they aren’t certain she sent it. Brian returned home to Florida on Sept. 1 alone. Gabby was reported missing ten days later, on Sept. 11. This means that the medical examiners are also going to determine when Gabby died.
“Given the length of time, I’m just worried that everything’s not going to look like it’s supposed to be, hence the decomposition,” Board-certified forensic pathologist Priya Banerjee said to Fox. “That can change not only the color of tissues, but it could potentially even hide surface defects.”
“The first thing to consider is that if we think about when she was last communicated with, in late August, that leaves quite a bit of time for her to be deceased and for the body to decompose,” Priya continued. “So that’s going to make things a little bit more challenging.”
Brian refused to cooperate or give any information regarding Gabby’s whereabouts before he went missing.