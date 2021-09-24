Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Report Being Analyzed By Authorities For Confirmation

Now, authorities are searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since he was declared a “person of interest” in her case. The autopsy results are still being analyzed by authorities. They haven’t confirmed that Gabby Petito is the body discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Experts agree that it will likely prove difficult for professionals in order to determine the cause of death during an autopsy. Gabby’s family last spoke to Gabby directly on an August 25th phone call.

Her parents claimed that Gabby sent them a text message on Aug. 30, but they aren’t certain she sent it. Brian returned home to Florida on Sept. 1 alone. Gabby was reported missing ten days later, on Sept. 11. This means that the medical examiners are also going to determine when Gabby died.