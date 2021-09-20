Gabby Petito Missing Person Father shares heartbreaking pic of Angel Daughter who touched the World!

Joseph Petito shared the image on social media of his daughter in front of a painted mural of brightly coloured wings on Sunday, after her body was believed to have been found

The heartbroken dad of missing Gabby Petito has shared a devastating tribute after police confirmed they had found human remains.

Joseph Petito shared the heartbreaking image of his daughter in front of a brightly coloured mural on social media on Sunday.

He captioned the photo with the words “she touched the whole world” and an emoji representing a broken heart.

After a press conference by the FBI, the tragic tribute came just after it was revealed that remains similar to Gabby’s were discovered at Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming).

Authorities stated that the remains were consistent with Gabby’s description, but that further forensic identification was still to be done.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Joseph’s social media post has sparked thousands of tributes from well-wishers who have followed the case that has captured the attention of America and across the world.

One said: “Heartbreaking news. I know all of America was rooting for the safe and miraculous return of Gabby Petito.”

Another wrote: “Words cannot describe how the country is now feeling for you and your family Mr Petito.

“Tonight I will turn on the lights on the north-facing side of my house, so Gabby’s soul and spirit can always find her way home and back to you. It will be Gabby’s tribute.”

One person said: “Your family and you are loved by us all, even though we haven’t met. We will all keep Gabby and you in our hearts. People she didn’t know will deeply mourn her loss.

North Port police also paid tribute and said on Twitter: “Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased.

“Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home.

“We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

She disappeared on August 24, when she went to a hotel in Salt Lake City with Brian Laundrie.

She had been making a social media blog as she travelled around the United States with her fiancé before her disappearance.

Laundrie, 23, returned to their home in North Port, Florida, on September 1 without Gabby, who has not been seen or heard from.

He was identified by police as a person in interest in Gabby’s disappearance.

Two officers from Moab, Utah released video footage last week that was captured by body cameras. It shows an encounter between the officers during a traffic stop on August 12.

The video shows the woman sobbing as she recounts a dispute with Laundrie. She says it got physical at times.

They did not arrest the couple, but they insisted that they spend the night apart with Laundrie in the van and her at a hotel.