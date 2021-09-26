Gabby Petito Missing Person Boyfriend Brian America’s Most Wanted And Host John Walsh on His Case!

Many across the country have been following along with Gabby Petito’s case. Petito was reported missing earlier this month after going on a trip across the country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Autopsy results confirmed that Petito’s remains belonged to her just days after they were found in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Authorities are currently searching for Laundrie who is a person of interest in the case. He disappeared during the investigation into his partner’s disappearance. Now, America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh is weighing in on the issue and is vowing to help track down Laundrie.

In an interview with NewsNation, Walsh said that he was “settling up to catch this dirtbag” in reference to Laundrie, per the Denver Gazette. He explained that he will be focusing on Petito and Laundrie’s case on the Wednesday episode of his crime show, In Pursuit With John Walsh. The host continued, “This is a homicide. This dirtbag is out there. I don’t know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night.”

Walsh’s statement come as the FBI shared new details about Petito’s case. They confirmed Tuesday that Petito was the owner of the remains they found in Wyoming a few days earlier. They also declared her death a homicide. The FBI shared that Laundrie is a person of interest in this case, adding, “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

This matter began after Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida without Petito after going on a road trip with her. After her family became concerned about her whereabouts, they filed a missing person report on September 11. Laundrie was reported missing days later by his family, who stated that they have not heard anything from him since Sept. 14. The search for Laundrie was temporarily suspended but resumed on Tuesday.

The North Port Police Department stated, in part, about Lanudrie’s disappearance, “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working on a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations.” Petito’s family hit back against that statement. According to their attorney, the family also shared this information. “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”