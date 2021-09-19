Gabby Petito has gone missing.

GABBY Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé and now her family is seeking the public’s help in locating her after she never returned home.

The 22-year-old is still missing while her fiancé Brian Laundrie has hired an attorney after refusing to cooperate with the police, and is now missing himself.

2 Gabby Petito was reported missing after her fiancée returned home from a cross-country road trip without her Credit: Instagram @gabspetito

Who is Gabby Petito?

Petito is a 22-year-old Long Island native residing in North Port, Florida after moving in with her fiancé Laundrie, two years ago.

She is known for living an adventurous life as her father, Joe Petito, describes her as “very, very free-spirited,” he told Newsday.

“Clothes didn’t impress her. Cars didn’t impress her. Experiences — that’s what impressed her,” he told the media outlet.

Petito is described as 5’5 tall, 110 pounds, and has two tattoos, a triangle tattoo on her left arm with flowers and a “Let it be” tattoo written on her right arm.

Gabby Petito went missing when?

Petito was last seen on August 24, 2021, checking out of a hotel with Laundrie in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, revealed that she heard from her daughter on August 27 and 30, she told Fox News she is not sure if it was actually her as only text messages were exchanged.

“It was just a text. I did not verbally speak to her,” She told Fox News.

“I can’t say much, but she’s no longer with the van. I don’t want to say anything more than that but for people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore.”

Schmidt reported her daughter missing around 6.55pm on September 11, following these unusual circumstances.

“According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August. According to a police release, Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming prior to their last communication.

The couple set out on their cross-country journey from Blue Point, NY to reach Portland, Oregon where they would visit a family friend.

Laundrie, however, had returned to her home since then, so it’s not clear when he made the return trip.

“[It’s like] drowning with your hands tied behind you,” Joe Petito spoke of his daughter’s disappearance. “You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything.”

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-220-TIPS if you have any information.

2 Gabby’s family claims that her fiancé has hired an attorney and refuses to work with police to help locate her Credit: Instagram @gabspetito

Who is Gabby’s fiancé Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie has been very quiet about his fiancé’s whereabouts and has refused to speak publicly about the situation and even hired an attorney since his arrival home.

Laundrie is known for being as adventurous and as feisty as his partner, although not much is known.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a “nature enthusiast,” and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.

His Instagram account shows that he is an artist, as there are many photos related to printing art.

Before her disappearance, Laundrie and Petito were working on documenting their journey on YouTube under the name “Nomadic Statik.”

As the investigation continues, Laundrie reportedly remains a person of interest due to his suspicious behavior surrounding the disappearance.

On September 14, Laundrie issued a statement through his lawyer, saying: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

According to me, Miss Petito is being sought in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The Laundrie family hopes that the search for Miss Petito will be successful and that Miss Petito can be reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

In a shocking turn of events, Laundrie himself was then reported missing as the police report that he has not been seen for days.

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” Josh Taylor is a North Port Police public information officer.

Taylor stated that Laundrie is currently not wanted for any crime.

