Gabby Petito Fiance Brian Laundrie’s Disappearance Has Nothing To Do With His Parents As They Deny!

FBI Denver’s Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider shared in a statement, “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstance of Ms. Petito’s homicide.”

Petito’s death has captivated the country ever since her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Police say Laundrie returned home to Florida from their cross-country road trip on Sept. 1—without her. He is not a suspect in her death.

Once her death was ruled a homicide, Laundrie’s family reacted with five words: “May Gabby Rest In Peace,” the parents said in a statement to E! News.

She was remembered as someone who “genuinely loved people” during her funeral service in New York over the weekend.

“Gabby is the most amazing person I’ve ever met,” her dad, Joseph Petito, said during the service. “I’m asking that you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people.”

Calling himself a “proud” father, he encouraged attendees to seize the day. “If there’s a trip you want to take, take it, now,” he reflected. “Do it now while you’ve got the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now.”

Learn more details about the case here.